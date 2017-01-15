15 easy (and cheap) ways to transform your home with paint

A simple coat of paint can transform your room from tiresome to terrific. Of all the domestic design possibilities in your remodelling tool kit, paint is unquestionably one of the most versatile, and packs the largest punch!

You needn’t consider it for only your walls, either – paint can be applied to furniture, accessories and many other items to add an individualised and unique aesthetic. Want to learn more? Below we’ve collated 15 cheap and chic ways to improve your home with paint. Go on, try one today and give your home a refreshed ambience for the new year!