15 easy (and cheap) ways to transform your home with paint

Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows
A simple coat of paint can transform your room from tiresome to terrific. Of all the domestic design possibilities in your remodelling tool kit, paint is unquestionably one of the most versatile, and packs the largest punch!

You needn’t consider it for only your walls, either – paint can be applied to furniture, accessories and many other items to add an individualised and unique aesthetic. Want to learn more? Below we’ve collated 15 cheap and chic ways to improve your home with paint. Go on, try one today and give your home a refreshed ambience for the new year!

1. Chalkboard walls add the perfect place for notes, motivational quotes and organisational lists

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern kitchen
2. Don’t have a headboard? Consider a painted section of wall to add contrast and interest

B-Type im City Sporthafen Hamburg, FLOATING HOMES FLOATING HOMES Eclectic style bedroom
3. This window offers the perfect place to sit or relax, and the red paint ensures it’s hard to miss

매일매일이 캠핑같은 전남 광양주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern style bedroom
4. Interesting murals are ideal for adding energy and a uniqueness to your living room

El espacio, La Manual La Manual Eclectic style study/office
5. Sections of wall painted in a different hue add personality and charm to an interior space

homify Modern living room
6. A feature wall of colour can drastically transform a space, can be completed in a weekend and is enjoyably inexpensive

Departamento Coronado 1005, San Diego (California), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
7. Repaint some of your furniture with interesting motifs to give an old item a new lease on life

Guéridon Union Jack en chêne massif ., L'âme de bois L'âme de bois HouseholdAccessories & decoration
L'âme de bois
8. Painting with a sponge adds texture, and can allow an ombré finish like this example below

Pink&blue Ombre Pixers Minimalist living room Pink pink,blue,wall mural,ombre,pastel,watercolor,wallpaper
Pink&blue Ombre

9. This piece of furniture boasts a sage hue and looks fabulously chic against the all-white room

Príncipe real apartment lisbon, fala fala
Príncipe real apartment lisbon

10. A monochromatic grey feature wall is anything but dull, and this example proves it!

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist dining room
GW's RESIDENCE

11. A dark wall hue adds class and depth, while pairing it with yellow accessories injects a feeling of

Maison au Cap Ferret, Concept Home Setting Concept Home Setting Eclectic style bedroom
12. This green bookshelf offers a creative feature for the space, adding energy and a sophisticated air

The Canopy, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited Comfort,Wood,Lighting,Shade,Interior design,Living room,Flooring,Floor,Wall,Bookcase
The Canopy

13. This contrasting black and white room looks brilliant with a dark black painted feature against the glossy white media cabinet

Alsemberg, ZR-architects ZR-architects Modern living room
14. Brighten your outdoor space with a bright pink hue and watch your area come alive!

Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows
15. This shelf cut-out has been painted orange and works beautifully against the white bedroom

Rénovation d'un appartement bruxellois, Alizée Dassonville | architecture Alizée Dassonville | architecture Modern style bedroom
What other inexpensive painting tips do you have for our homify community?

