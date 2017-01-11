A couple's dream bungalow in the countryside

Today we travel to the northern Kanto region of Japan, replete with high peaks, rural surroundings and natural hot springs. Here we will explore a single-level wooden home of just over 87sqm. It is surrounded on three sides by a gently rising landscape that forms a natural green backdrop.

The abode was built for an older couple who wanted to retire to the area after visiting it for many years. The architect, Atelier N, has focussed on creating as much natural illumination in the home as possible—without sacrificing any of the couple's precious privacy. Let's take a look at the wonderful results!