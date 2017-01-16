The radical transformation of 5 horrible bathrooms

Before: Are there really any words to describe the look and feel of this bathroom before it was upgraded? How about gaudy? Awful? Utterly disastrous? Turquoise suite items, red tiles and a dark, dank feel are just horrific!

After: Wow! What a difference simple colours and finishes can make! We love the wooden wall panelling that adds a touch of heritage class and distinction, not to mention that contemporary freestanding tub!