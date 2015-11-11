7 steps to an individual living room

Our lives amount to an assortment of disparate yet harmonious tasks and desires, and our homes are a reflection of this: personalised structures replete with spaces set up to cater to every need. The kitchen, for creating sustenance and sociability; the bathroom, for grooming and rejuvenation; the bedroom, for intimacy and slumber; the study, for work and miscellaneous tasks. Just as important is the need to relax, to unwind, to kick back, and that's where a well-appointed living room becomes an absolute domestic necessity.

Living rooms are often treated in a generic fashion, without much thought to exactly what we need from them, or to how we'd really like them to look and function. The fact is, when it comes to having a well appointed, cosy and truly harmonious living room space, there's no substitute for an individualised approach: for creating an area that truly reflects our idiosyncratic needs and desires. The way to do it? For a start, add accessories!

'How can I accessorise my living room?' is a fine question indeed, and today on homify we're here to help with 7 salient steps to creating a truly individual living room. Read on for some excellent clues and pointers.