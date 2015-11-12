Garden features your kids will love

What's not to love about a great home garden? Living in a fast city, as is certainly the case in Hong Kong, having your own garden space as part of your home or apartment is an absolute bonus, and one that you ought to make the most of. Gardens are excellent spaces for unwinding and relaxing, which that's all well and good for the adults out there, but what about the kids? If you're tending to a family household, it's always a good idea to keep the children in mind when it comes to the design of your garden spaces.
Today on homify, we're channelling our inner child with a great look at some of the most child and family friendly garden features possible in your domestic setup. Keep the kids happy, keep yourself happy and take a playful dance through our ins and outs of great garden features that all children will truly love.
This one might not be quite as attractive to the adults as much as the kids (perhaps), but that's fine—we're talking about garden features to make the kids happy ultimately, and this treatment is sure to work wonders where that's concerned.
Who doesn't love the thought of being tucked away in the hold of a swell wooden tree house or cubby house in the lavish wild of the garden? This amazing rustic tree house—replete with balcony, wooden ladder and ample interior play space—will bring all your kids fantasies and dreams to life overnight (and maybe some of your old ones as well).
If there's one thing that both kids and adults can get on board together with, it's a lavish, inviting summer swimming pool. Install in a pool, and the kids will be forever happy when the roasting hot sun bares down. Yet swimming pools are about much more than tranquil blue water for taking a dip in and cooling off: they're a great way to anchor a garden space, to present a central feature, make a statement and create an area in which so many social gatherings can transpire—whether for you, or for the kids and their friends too.
This is a truly lavish example of what's possible: sure, this one might be set in the rustic countryside where the hills are rolling and green, but let it inspire you to take what you can of it and tailor it to your own garden space. Even the most compact of city spaces can handle a basic swimming pool setup, and when that summer sun starts to roast, you'll be just as thankful as the kids for your foresight.
Here's a garden design treatment that'll have not only the kids enthralled, but the adults equally charmed and lured too. Whether daytime or night, a feature wall of enchanted mirrors, affixed to a lush green almost maze-like hedge, provides an amazing feature to any garden space, large or compact.
For something so unique, this enchanted wall of mirrors really covers all the bases: it's functional and practical, offering excellent light reflection, maximising a confined and cloistered space to give the appearance of a much greater area. Also, it's easy on the eye, to both adults and kids alike, and it's actually quite unique. You can't help but love design features that multi-task and work well across all bases, and this remains one of our favourites.
Of course, for a range of reasons, sorting out your garden design can be a tricky task to navigate—it's always a good plan, when in doubt, to chat to a professional for a little extra guidance, advice and confidence.
For the little ones, the toddlers and young scallywags amongst us, having a great space to play and climb is absolutely necessary when it comes to keeping our kids engaged and occupied in the domestic garden. Climbing frames have come a long way from our childhoods. They're far from basic, compact wooden setups, so get playful and get a little adventurous and tailor a neat climbing frame to your own garden space.
The designers here have well and truly taken the needs of the kids into account with this great play space: perfect for one, or many—the ultimate climbing station for awesome childish playtimes and healthy daytime recreation.
If you've got the space to spare, having a rear summer house can be a really excellent way to bring an extra burst of versatility and charm to any garden area. Summer houses are small, roofed buildings affixed to the rear yard that provide another area to rejuvenate and relax in the warmer months—something akin to a bungalow or mini-conservatory, traditionally quite popular in Scandinavia and Europe.
The kids will love the summer house: it's effectively a much larger, more robust cubby house, in which to hang out, create a fort, and play hide and seek. When they're all puffed out for the day, that'll be your cue to relax within its cosy, relaxing walls and indulge in an ice cold drink and your favourite paperback. With a summer house, everybody wins.
Kids love water features as much, if not more, than adults so the mantra 'the more the merrier' certainly comes into play here. From stunning marble and stone fountains to leafy, clover-laden ponds, the constant trickling flow of water provides a wonderfully enchanting addition to any garden.
However, if you're bereft of space, and the concept of a 'traditional' water feature doesn't quite do it for you, there's always a happy alternative—like this decadent outdoor spa bath. As we see in this sultry domestic garden setting, a spa bath can be an awesome addition to any home garden all year round (and it certainly gets chilly enough in Hong Kong in the winter alone to justify installing one). Just think of the sound of those bubbles and the fun and relaxation to be had: it's a perfect, and far more versatile alternative when there's just not enough space for a full-length pool. The kids will most definitely agree!
Of course, you don't need to fit out your garden with expensive, major overhauls and bombastic stylistic selections just for the kids if the budget won't allow it. There are so many options for keeping the kids happy in and around the garden—you just need to consider what works for you, what'll make them happy and occupied, and what will look good and function well in your space.
Now here's a neat and easy accessory for any kid-friendly garden space: a fabulously compact and user-friendly Monkey Swing from Brave Toys. Effortless to set up, relatively inexpensive, this neat inclusion is a fabulous alternative to a full feature swing set, and will probably be just as loved and used even more. Just look at the joy to be had!
