Garden features your kids will love

What's not to love about a great home garden? Living in a fast city, as is certainly the case in Hong Kong, having your own garden space as part of your home or apartment is an absolute bonus, and one that you ought to make the most of. Gardens are excellent spaces for unwinding and relaxing, which that's all well and good for the adults out there, but what about the kids? If you're tending to a family household, it's always a good idea to keep the children in mind when it comes to the design of your garden spaces.

Today on homify, we're channelling our inner child with a great look at some of the most child and family friendly garden features possible in your domestic setup. Keep the kids happy, keep yourself happy and take a playful dance through our ins and outs of great garden features that all children will truly love.