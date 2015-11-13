Creating a cosy living room

We've talked a lot here on homify in recent weeks about just how important it is to have a really well functioning, aesthetically pleasant and harmonious living room, with particular regard to how to truly make your living room an individual one. It's worth remembering that the central purpose of a living room is embedded in the name itself: of all the rooms in the house, it's in this room that we really live, and ought to live very well. After all, relaxing, socialising, rejuvenating: that's what life's about isn't it? It sure is when we're at home, so we ought to make our living spaces as conducive to comfort as possible.

Today on homify, we're going a step further with our living spaces by taking a look at how to create a truly cosy living room. With a few wise tips, nous and know-how, you'll be able to transform any living room area from something basic and simple, into something that induces instant cosiness each and every time you set foot inside it. Read on to find out how.