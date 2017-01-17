​10 ways to decorate your walls you won't have thought of

There may come a time when you look around your old home and think how nice it would be to have completely new décor. However, the thought of the time, effort and money involved makes you think twice. In such a scenario, there's a very easy and effective way to refresh your décor—and that is by simply changing the look of your walls! With a variety of veneers, wallpapers and more at your disposal, giving your home a makeover can be a piece of cake. So whether you’re looking for a quick fix or are willing to go the whole hog and renovate your home in a big way, here are 10 nifty ways to do up your walls in spectacular style…
Applying wallpaper is one of the easiest ways to redo your walls – but don’t opt for the ordinary! Refresh your walls with an elegant metallic wallpaper that has a contrasting effect, be it with lights or opaque patterns.
Nowadays there is no dearth of veneers to decorate your walls. Whether you prefer a simple grey surface, only borders, or detailing, your veneer of choice can be placed on the wall in a trice.
There’s nothing like a huge vinyl picture to appeal to the heart of a child! It's easy to apply and dramatically changes the look of the room.
If you're a lively person, a psychedelic style in vinyl pictures may be to your taste. Combine different colours, patterns or images for a mind-blowing effect! Credit for this ravishing living room goes to the interior designers and decorators at Rubenius Interiors.
A striking or large accessory to create a focal point is a great idea for a wall! Observe how the television in the picture draws our attention away from any minor flaws that may be present.
There’s nothing like a vertical garden with flowering creepers and plants to decorate your wall! Alternatively, wooden plaques with hanging plants make quite an impact too.
If you’re a do-it-yourself kind of person and want to make a statement with only paint, give your wall a makeover with a funky design. Spreading paint in a circular motion with a sponge can give a unique look to any wall!
Stone and wood are beautiful natural materials that add some real class! Instead of investing in the real thing, just buy stone or wood laminates and apply them to your wall in a flash.
A 3D veneer makes for the ultimate modern look. Add lighting effects and simply blow your visitors away!
Accessorising your wall to create a striking visual effect can work just as well. Use beautiful paintings and artefacts that follow a particular style.
These 10 stunning ideas will refresh your home with a completely new look! For more decorative home ideas, check out: 12 cheap and stylish ways to use bamboo in your home