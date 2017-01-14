10 bright kitchen ideas you'll wish you'd thought of

There are many different ways in which a person can brighten up a kitchen. While most of us may be forgiven for thinking that glaring lights and windows are the only solutions, the experts will tell you that there are many secrets in terms of lighting and textures, which can vastly improve the ambience of the space. In this next Ideabook, we've listed 10 brilliant ideas to brighten up your kitchen. Take a look and get inspired!
Here we have an amazing magnetic wall to hold a variety of items, like these chrome spice jars. The best part is that they stay put on the wall for ease of reach. These chrome jars against the magnetic wall make for a bright and lively statement, while the spatulas and knives on the side add a touch of bling.
Play with colours in your space. Even if you have a neutral or uber-sophisticated kitchen, you can easily create a playful vibe with the help of upholstered stools. Do them up in different colours for a magically bright statement! The pretty barstools you see here were supplied by Baa Stool, a furniture and accessories company.
This corner has been done up with quirky artwork in a subtle monochrome palette, while the essentials underneath bring a burst of colour. This lends a bright vibe to the space and makes it come alive.
These simple shelves with pretty flourishes will add much prettiness to your space. They can be installed in various nooks and corners to hold colourful essentials.
With houseplants like these on one corner of the main counter, you can create a breathing nook in your kitchen. Couple with a subdued lamp for an ethereal effect.
A good-looking kitchen should also be a user-friendly one. Take your trash can to the next level with this kind of a setup, so you can effectively segregate your trash.
These bottles have been turned into lamps suspended from corks. The frosted texture gives them a sophisticated warmth, casting a pretty glow when they're switched on. The black cables offer a fitting contrast.
Doing up your backsplash or any other corner of the kitchen with vibrant patchwork tiles will also add lots of texture and brightness to the space.
Use these lovely woven baskets to makes a natural and lightweight statement in your space. They add much charm to even the most modern kitchens.
This bold bottle green hue covers the kitchen in a rather regal way. We especially love how the designers have given a raw wooden texture to balance out the rich green.
