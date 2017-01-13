11 storage tricks for seriously small bathrooms

Great bathroom storage can make the difference between a bathroom that feels cluttered or claustrophobic and one that feels clean and efficient. And with homes getting smaller and smaller, there are lots of really creative ideas out there on how to make the most of that precious space in a small bathroom.

So today we've gathered some seriously smart small bathroom ideas to help you along the way! Some involve serious renovations, while others might spark a quick DIY project. Whatever your situation, there is definitely something here to inspire our readers to appreciate some of the most commonly overlooked storage spaces in a small bathroom.