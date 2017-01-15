The chic and secure home for a modern family

Thick cool walls and a small courtyard garden give the home we'll explore today a very special kind of privacy.
The exterior has a solid, stately feel that would be perfect for a suburban area, and the compact size is perfectly arranged. So if you're planning a small family home with a hint of luxury, this might just be the home to get you inspired!
It comes to us courtesy of Brazilian architects Arch & Design Studio and has a hint of Latin glamour, combined with an understated sort of natural luxury. Let's have a look inside…
The home is composed of two main volumes with sloping roofs. It also has a high-walled garden that provides a huge amount of privacy. But it's the lack of ground-floor windows that really gets our attention. Note how the variation in the surface of the facade and the intersecting shapes counter the effect and make the home feel private, yet friendly.
The standout feature in the home is the private courtyard. As we can see here, it allows the architects to create a great big front window with unparalleled privacy. The ceiling also reaches to double height and has been designed with a high panel window. Note how the cascading modern chandelier really draws attention to the height of the room and obscures the somewhat narrow proportions of the living room.
The living room may be compact, but a built-in wooden feature wall makes the room feel lofty and spacious. At the rear of the room we also have another well of light coming from another outdoor area. The key takeaway here though is the neutral colour palette. It reflects the natural light and makes it look spacious. Deep red accent colours add some vivacious colour to the room.
In any small home, the walls are an excellent place to add decorative elements. Here in the kitchen, earthy stone wall tiles have been laid to help draw the eye upwards. A black glossy kitchen bench has been used to separate the kitchen from the living space. Wall-mounted kitchen appliances are a good space-efficient touch too.
Shower rooms are an excellent way to make the most of a small bathroom. This one has a transparent glass wall that allows the eye to move easily throughout the small bathroom and make it feel large. A high-set window provides lots of light and a neutral colour theme accentuates the light and breezy effect.
Here in the rear courtyard, we get a sense of how a home can be designed with private windows and openings. A small roof provides some shade, but this is essential a place to enjoy the sun. It would also provide the perfect spot for a small outdoor eating area. After all, eating al-fresco is the perfect way to pass the hours on a warm summer night!
If you like this home, you'll love: A small house full of comfort.