The chic and secure home for a modern family

Thick cool walls and a small courtyard garden give the home we'll explore today a very special kind of privacy.

The exterior has a solid, stately feel that would be perfect for a suburban area, and the compact size is perfectly arranged. So if you're planning a small family home with a hint of luxury, this might just be the home to get you inspired!

It comes to us courtesy of Brazilian architects Arch & Design Studio and has a hint of Latin glamour, combined with an understated sort of natural luxury. Let's have a look inside…