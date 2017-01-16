9 modern country homes you won't forget

Country homes have a special charm that harkens back to a time when life was simpler. They are places to hunker down in comfy clothes, delve into a great novel, engage in some old-fashioned board games or take the time to enjoy the delights of some good home cooking. So get ready to be charmed today because we have a lovely collection of 9 contemporary country homes you won't forget!

Some of the architects' designs are modern, some have a hint of the traditional and all have that earthy warmth that promise a relaxing rural getaway. So let’s get started!