9 modern country homes you won't forget

Country homes have a special charm that harkens back to a time when life was simpler. They are places to hunker down in comfy clothes, delve into a great novel, engage in some old-fashioned board games or take the time to enjoy the delights of some good home cooking. So get ready to be charmed today because we have a lovely collection of 9 contemporary country homes you won't forget!
Some of the architects' designs are modern, some have a hint of the traditional and all have that earthy warmth that promise a relaxing rural getaway. So let’s get started!
This wooden home has a series of living volumes that promises an interior with lots of cosy charm. The black frame gives it a slightly industrial look. We love the covered porch area to the right.
This country home is simply gorgeous. The glass wall really makes the natural scenery a big part of the interior decorating scheme too. Note how it has a classic old thatched roof.
Nothing quite beats the charm of a colonial-style cabin made from wood with a golden stain. This holiday home resembles something many of us have seen in North American films.
When it comes to family-style holiday homes, space is an obvious issue because you just need so much of it! This home promises lots of good communal social areas. There is likely to be plenty of space for parents to hide away too!
What distinguishes a country home from an urban home is—of course—the natural surrounding. So it makes sense to create a home that fits into the natural curves of the landscape. This large home has a lovely lower level that would make a great place for a games room!
This luxurious lakeside chalet resembles a castle! It covers such a huge area that it's probably more likely to be used as a commercial property. The curved door and little church-style upper windows look like something out of a fairytale!
Those who love the quiet peace of an isolated locale will love this home. It has an incredible sloping roof that seems to soar. The walls are made from glass so the occupants have unimpeded views from all sides.
Good outdoor entertaining areas are a must when you have children to entertain. An outdoor patio or terrace also provides a place where family members of all ages to connect over physical activities. This home has a covered area as well as a lovely plunge pool.
This simple but striking design has a protruding wing that looks like the perfect place for a honeymoon hideout. The peaked roof has classic charm and the floor to ceiling glass adds a contemporary touch.
