9 modern country homes you won't forget

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Scandinavian style houses
Country homes have a special charm that harkens back to a time when life was simpler. They are places to hunker down in comfy clothes, delve into a great novel, engage in some old-fashioned board games or take the time to enjoy the delights of some good home cooking. So get ready to be charmed today because we have a lovely collection of 9 contemporary country homes you won't forget!

Some of the architects' designs are modern, some have a hint of the traditional and all have that earthy warmth that promise a relaxing rural getaway. So let’s get started!

1. A modern timber getaway

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This wooden home has a series of living volumes that promises an interior with lots of cosy charm. The black frame gives it a slightly industrial look. We love the covered porch area to the right.

2. An A-frame home with a glass facade!

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

This country home is simply gorgeous. The glass wall really makes the natural scenery a big part of the interior decorating scheme too. Note how it has a classic old thatched roof.

3. Rustic colonial style cabin

Casa Amancay Ι San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén. Argentina., Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

Nothing quite beats the charm of a colonial-style cabin made from wood with a golden stain. This holiday home resembles something many of us have seen in North American films.

4. A huge sprawling country getaway for the entire family

Дача 180м2, Tatiana Ivanova Design
Tatiana Ivanova Design

Tatiana Ivanova Design
Tatiana Ivanova Design
Tatiana Ivanova Design

When it comes to family-style holiday homes, space is an obvious issue because you just need so much of it! This home promises lots of good communal social areas. There is likely to be plenty of space for parents to hide away too!

5. A hillside home with sleek lines

Stallausbau S, HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA
HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA

HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA
HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA
HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA

What distinguishes a country home from an urban home is—of course—the natural surrounding. So it makes sense to create a home that fits into the natural curves of the landscape. This large home has a lovely lower level that would make a great place for a games room!

6. A contemporary country home like a castle!

Einfamilienhaus, Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH

Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH

This luxurious lakeside chalet resembles a castle! It covers such a huge area that it's probably more likely to be used as a commercial property. The curved door and little church-style upper windows look like something out of a fairytale!

7. A country retreat that's like a dream

Casa da Serra, Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

Those who love the quiet peace of an isolated locale will love this home. It has an incredible sloping roof that seems to soar. The walls are made from glass so the occupants have unimpeded views from all sides.

8. A home built for enjoying the outdoors

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Good outdoor entertaining areas are a must when you have children to entertain. An outdoor patio or terrace also provides a place where family members of all ages to connect over physical activities. This home has a covered area as well as a lovely plunge pool.

9. Simple, striking and utterly different

Nowy Dom Mazurski nad jeziorem, CUBICPROJEKT
CUBICPROJEKT

CUBICPROJEKT
CUBICPROJEKT
CUBICPROJEKT

This simple but striking design has a protruding wing that looks like the perfect place for a honeymoon hideout. The peaked roof has classic charm and the floor to ceiling glass adds a contemporary touch.

For more home inspiration, have a look at 4 simple wooden homes fit for a fairytale.

5 common mistakes to avoid in your entrance hall
Which of these contemporary country homes is your favourite?

