The simple life: a cosy home in the country

We at homify have a special property to show you today. A wilderness retreat in an exotic natural park that blends perfectly into its environment. It's a cabin-style home, with design elements taken from all over the world and a wonderful attention to detail in its decor and lighting. The result is a warm, welcoming place to relax in, without the confines and pollution of urban life; a veritable haven where you can wake to the sounds of birds and the rustling of trees. So, without further ado, let's take a tour of this magical dwelling!