A modern yet traditional timber home in Korea

Today’s feature dwelling is a hybrid. Designed by a South Chungcheong Province-based team of architects, this home is a fabulous juxtaposition of traditional Korean architecture against modern features and inclusions. Nestled into the side of a hill, the property receives enviable panoramic views of the valley below, while its two-storey setup offers plenty of space for the entire family.

Characterised by its combination of timber and brick, this popular construction option allows the home a sense of rigidity and sturdiness, while still evoking a warm and welcoming aesthetic.

Would you like to take a peek inside this striking timber home? Check out the pictures below and see if you’re as amazed by the impressive interior as we were…