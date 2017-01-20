Modern living: a chic wooden home in the country

The building of energy-efficient homes is on the rise – not simply because individuals and households are attempting to cut their expenses, but with a heightened awareness of our fragile earth, there is no better time to lend a helping hand by starting with the very place you live. Today on homify we’re headed to the Slovenian border to check out an impressive and exciting project by the Austrian-based architectural team at Abendroth Architekten.
Situated near Bratislava, this intriguing timber-clad abode boasts split-level living, a cubic shape and form, along with plenty of energy saving features. Characterful and unique, the property certainly stands out from the neighbouring architectural vernacular, while recessively working with the surrounding environment, rather than against it. Would you like to take a peek inside? Come with us and read on below…
Boasting several terraces, our tour begins on the upper storey to the house, taking in the gorgeous panoramic views. Located behind the main house, and partly shaded by a timber pergola, this terrace is large, welcoming and perfect for the avid entertainer. With a small table and chairs, the area is left open to a variety of uses and truly makes the most of the spectacular surrounding scenery.
It is here that we first get a glimpse of the timber cladding, which you will see has been utilised on many different sections of the abode. The ideal family home, this property includes wonderful energy saving features, along with four bedrooms, and a special rest area to unwind and rejuvenate.
Unconventional in both its appearance and layout, the home is reached via a bridge that takes visitors to the bright blue front door. Once again we can see that timber cladding has been employed to ensure the dwelling blends in sympathetically with the surrounding landscape, while the variety of wood used will age gracefully and silver over time.
As we take a look at a second terrace, we're able to reflect upon some of the passive house qualities that the architects of this dwelling incorporated. However, due to the orientation of this house, certain ratings could not be achieved. Nevertheless, the property employs compact air-conditioning with heat recovery, as well as a hot water pump that offers geothermal energy and acts as an additional heating system. Are you ready to take a look inside? Check it out below…
One of the most noticeable features in the living room is the large southwest-facing skylight that is added to the flat roof. Due to this, sunlight is able to penetrate deep into the split-level room, adding tonnes of natural illumination. Additionally, a wood-burning stove offers the house warmth during the cold months, and is backed up by the aforementioned energy-saving heating system.
The kitchen is another chic area of this dwelling that certainly grabs your attention. With timber-veneer joinery, crisp white counters and a statement, centrally located extractor fan, this room is both impressive and versatile. Designed as a central gathering point for the household, the open plan layout ensures the kitchen is the hub of the home.
Last, but most certainly not least, we head into the bathroom to take a look at the gorgeously tranquil setup. Luxurious and lavish, the freestanding tub is a real eye-catcher, while the earthy and muted hues ensure the room is perfect for taking a little time out to refresh and rejuvenate.
