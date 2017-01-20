Modern living: a chic wooden home in the country

The building of energy-efficient homes is on the rise – not simply because individuals and households are attempting to cut their expenses, but with a heightened awareness of our fragile earth, there is no better time to lend a helping hand by starting with the very place you live. Today on homify we’re headed to the Slovenian border to check out an impressive and exciting project by the Austrian-based architectural team at Abendroth Architekten.

Situated near Bratislava, this intriguing timber-clad abode boasts split-level living, a cubic shape and form, along with plenty of energy saving features. Characterful and unique, the property certainly stands out from the neighbouring architectural vernacular, while recessively working with the surrounding environment, rather than against it. Would you like to take a peek inside? Come with us and read on below…