6 unique chests of drawers

A chest of drawers is a bedroom staple that it’s more or less impossible to furnish a home without, unless you’re lucky enough to have a sweet inbuilt storage situation already going on when you move in. For most of us, however, a chest of drawers is non-negotiable, and finding the right one isn’t always the easiest task in the world.

A good starting point, as with all aspects of furnishing a home, is to begin by getting a clear idea of roughly what styles do and don’t fit with your vision; and the best way of doing this, of course, is to see as many of the options as possible. This ideabook brings together a wide range of different chests of drawers, each one very unlike the others in its style, in order to give a good sense of just how much can be done with what is often wrongly considered a less than exciting item of furniture.