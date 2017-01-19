The hillside home you've always dreamed of

Nestled amidst the misty hills of Germany is one spectacular wooden house—a dwelling of inspiration for your dream home! The extensive use of wood in the design makes it an utterly charming house to explore. The aesthetic is beautiful and makes nature a seamless part of the house. The home builders at Thule Blockhaus GMBH have done a truly marvellous job in visualizing what a home in the hills should look like. The sturdy wooden frame is contrasted wonderfully by the warm and inviting interiors. Let's take a virtual tour inside this magnificent dwelling…
One look at the exterior and anyone will be impressed. The external structure is sturdy and perfect for a vacation home. With two levels, the house is designed to give privacy to the homeowners, without blocking the breathtaking view of the backdrop. Made from tiles, the slanting roof is instrumental in providing privacy to the terrace on the top floor.
Let us take a sideways look at this house. It definitely doesn’t cease to amaze from this angle as well! It is quite evident that the architect chose materials for the house that would blend perfectly with the mountains, meadows, and forests surrounding it. The need to create harmony in the house is reflected in the design, as well as the choice of materials. For those living here, they can enjoy the scenery from the kitchen as well as from the porch. The planned layout makes it all possible.
What we love about this home is how even the interior décor pieces are a perfect match for each other. The architects have designated this area as the dining corner, with dark wood tables and chairs. A simple yet effective ceiling lamp provides ample illumination. The window is right beside the table for daytime meals or getting comfy with a book.
Stepping further inside, we can see that a lot of thought has gone into furnishing the interiors. The kitchen is small but welcoming. There is a small countertop and a movable shelf for kitchen equipment and food. With modern kitchen accessories, one can whip up anything in the middle of the woods!
The countertop can be moved to create space to unwind. This magnificent wicker chair is perfect for days when you want to sip on some tea and relax with family. The windows allow sufficient natural light to come in, so the house is always lit with sunlight.
Inside the bathroom, the architect has used wood wherever possible, imparting a cosy, vintage feel. The turquoise accessories perfectly complement their wooden counterparts. Take special note of how each fixture in the bathroom is modern and incorporates the latest design.
Despite the limited area of the house, the living room looks spacious and snug. Keeping in mind the utilities as well, the designer has incorporated appliances, such as the washing machine, in a way that is not conspicuous. Cosy pillows and fur throws on the dark brown leather couch are the perfect additions to the house, which is beautiful inside out.
