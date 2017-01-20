This shabby wooden hut gets a heartwarming makeover

As far as most of us are concerned, a dilapidated building is a place to store seldom-used items, and not somewhere to spend much time. The expert architects from Plateau Masanobu came across such a place – an old construction, falling slowly to pieces. With meticulous planning and creative design, they were able to give it the most amazing makeover. Deft architecture has transformed it into a splendid structure, with an expenditure of just 3,000 Japanese Yen! Hard to believe, is not it? So without further ado, let's begin our tour and see what they did…
The building was around 30 years old and nothing more than a debris-filled warehouse with a rusty, mottled exterior. People avoided coming anywhere near this eerie, abandoned spot. The designers had a different opinion though. The building by itself was full of possibilities for renovation. The idea was to convert it into a teahouse by preserving its vintage look and feel.
The designers decided to create a rustic entrance, with a wooden door that can retain the light coming through the windows. This, along with daylight reflecting from the natural colours of the wall, gives a surreal, magical feeling to the entire ambience. They've also preserved the original rustic tone of the building, which leaves you with an aura of nostalgia.
The designers have added a quaint wooden table, with complementing benches on either side, to create a warm dining space. Stepping into the building, you instantly feel free from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
The straw wall is designed to preserve the original spirit of the building. It again renders a country feel to the interior that is thoroughly enchanting. Criss-crossed bamboo covers the internal window, allowing air and light to permeate beautifully. In modern Japan, finding traditionally-constructed architecture like this is a rare treat.
The entrance greets you with uniquely carved stone tile flooring. These tiles have gaps in between and replace the conventional concrete floor. The attractive design comes with a huge advantage. These gaps allow rainwater to flow away without any blockage. Nature always knows best! A stone tied with a rope, placed near the entrance, tells visitors that once they step inside, an interesting story awaits.
Inspired by this creative transformation? Check out another: This shabby bungalow gets a brilliant modern makeover