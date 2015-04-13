A New York apartment to die for

The beautiful wood used throughout this space is at the heart of what makes it so very special. This part of the apartment’s charm is in its bones; that lovely floor would, on its own, make this a gorgeous room even without the addition of the furniture. But the furniture has been perfectly chosen to work with the ashy tones of the planks. Take the sideboard seen on the right-hand side of this image, for example. Although the wood is not a match for that seen elsewhere in the room, it’s the ideal tone to warm up the space without clashing with any other the other elements.