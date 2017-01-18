A 370m² ecological house built in record time

Nothing feels quite as earthy as a home with a broad, horizontal facade and sweeping views. It's even better when the home measures a generous 370sqm. So in more than one way, the home we will explore today is one with the land.

It was built for a family of three and built with the aim of integrating into the landscape—a sloping site surrounded by forest and graced with a lovely river. The owners wanted it to be as environmentally friendly as possible, so the builders Lethes House decided to create a wooden construction with lots of green features. The result is a home with an A+ energy class certificate and an earthy beauty. Let's take a look at it in pictures…