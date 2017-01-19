A modern one-storey home for practical living

When it comes to usability and fine construction, you can't beat the single-level home we'll explore today. The project is located in South Korea and consists of one main volume divided into two distinct areas. The home has been named 'box house' because it has a rather straight-forward layout.

But there is nothing lacking in the final product. It has two outdoor areas that cover two sides of the home and a very low-maintenance landscaped garden. In short, it's the perfect low-maintenance home for those who want a dwelling with good opportunities for passive heating. It comes to us courtesy of Korean general contractors Naver. Let's have a look at the exterior in more detail…