A modern one-storey home for practical living

When it comes to usability and fine construction, you can't beat the single-level home we'll explore today. The project is located in South Korea and consists of one main volume divided into two distinct areas. The home has been named 'box house' because it has a rather straight-forward layout.
But there is nothing lacking in the final product. It has two outdoor areas that cover two sides of the home and a very low-maintenance landscaped garden. In short, it's the perfect low-maintenance home for those who want a dwelling with good opportunities for passive heating. It comes to us courtesy of Korean general contractors Naver. Let's have a look at the exterior in more detail…
The home is located on a flat building site that receives abundant sunlight. The landscape is quite dry, so the builders have sought to minimise the problem of dust by installing a series of stone pavers throughout the landscape. On the left side we also have another, larger type of paver that adds some variety to the home. Also, note the unique combination of volumes that make up this minimalist dwelling.
The home is divided into two volumes connected by a central passageway. This serves to create some privacy between the different living areas and makes the design a little different. A passageway like this is perfect for those living in a hot climate. Also, note the bright combination of bright white walls and rustic brown brick. They perfectly suit the summery feel of the home.
The passageway or hallway here has an unusual roof light or portal light that allows lots of light to pour into the home. It also has a big effect on the air circulation in the home—so hot air doesn't become trapped. It's also interesting to see how the glass doors are totally minimalist. This is a home with a certain type of modern rustic simplicity. It's also a beautiful feature that brings a special atmosphere to the home during wintry conditions.
One of the best ways to passively cool the home is by installing deep eaves as seen here. They prevent sunlight from directly hitting the windows and this can have a huge effect on your electricity bill. This isn't a feature really installed to act as an outdoor entertaining area. But nonetheless, the area could accommodate some outdoor seating.
A minimalist design really throws attention on the few elements on display. Here it brings attention to the fine quality of construction. The black galvanised steel roof has fine lines and the small details in the landscaping, wooden terrace and Zen-style garden really imbue this home with a quiet peacefulness.
For more construction ideas, have a look at Low-cost living: 3 portable homes.