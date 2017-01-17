A homely and affordable prefab

If we said the words 'prefabricated home' to you, what would you instantly picture? We're willing to bet that a wonderfully warm, wood-filled rustic property won't be at the top of your list, but that's exactly what we have for you today! Clearly designed by a talented architect, this home has all the comforts that you'd expect to find in any traditionally-built house, but with the added benefit of faster construction time and cheaper associated costs! If you have ever given thought to a prefab home, come with us now as we take a look, as we just know you'll be suitably impressed and inspired!
What really strikes us about this property is that it looks like a luxury property, which has been built using a standard construction method. There are no external signs that this is a prefabricated home that was made off site, transported in and them put together! The combination of a white finishing render and organic wood looks amazing and add some hanging baskets and you have a welcoming, beautifully constructed single-storey home!
Don't you think that this entrance has a real presence? The terracotta tiles on the floor start to create the rustic vibe that is continued inside and that porch! What a beautiful addition that makes this entrance feel even more welcoming! From this angle, you can see the extra detailing of a semi-stone façade and while the front door is contemporary in style, it beds so well into the wider rustic aesthetic, thanks to being made form wood!
The easy going vibe in this interior is absolutely amazing! Some homes, without meaning to, simply feel a little 'on edge', making you feel as though you need to take your shoes off and can't ever really relax, but there's no worry about that here, as the wooden floor, bright white walls and exclusively wooden trim everywhere looks gorgeous, warm and soft. The sitting and dining room area that we can see here is really making the most of the glorious views too, thanks to large windows that seem to frame the vista.
A great aesthetic can be hard to capture in a rustic bedroom and some people seem to go a little overboard in terms of natural wood and warm textiles, but this is a space that has been perfectly balanced. With a beautiful view out over rolling hills, there was no need to try too hard with the internal décor, meaning that a simple wooden bed, the same flooring as everywhere else and curtain-free windows were all that was needed. What a treat to have a balcony connecting to the master bedroom as well!
What a wonderful kitchen! You can always tell which spaces are most important to homeowners when you look at the proportions, and here, you can see that a large amount of the internal footprint has been dedicated to the cooking area! Stunning wooden cabinets match the floor perfectly and reinvigorate the rustic vibe that is simmering throughout the house, and with an island in place too, there is so much counter space! The exposed ceiling is the ideal finishing touch and we think that this interior really matches the expectations that the façade evoked!
