7 low-cost detached houses you can build yourself

We don't think there will ever be a time when detached houses aren't the height of luxury, and when you see these amazing styles, you'll be blown away by how many different aesthetics can be captured in freestanding properties! Each of these homes is different from the last and all have been designed by talented architects that had a great handle on how to make a standalone home really work with the surroundings and speak for itself. If you've been considering building your own detached home, take a look at these wonderful examples and see which inspires you the most!