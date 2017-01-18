7 low-cost detached houses you can build yourself

We don't think there will ever be a time when detached houses aren't the height of luxury, and when you see these amazing styles, you'll be blown away by how many different aesthetics can be captured in freestanding properties! Each of these homes is different from the last and all have been designed by talented architects that had a great handle on how to make a standalone home really work with the surroundings and speak for itself. If you've been considering building your own detached home, take a look at these wonderful examples and see which inspires you the most!
Isn't this a terrific build? Laid out over two storeys, it has all of the stature and charm that you'd expect from a detached home, with fabulous contemporary features thrown in for good measure too, such as that glass safety rain that runs the full width of the upper terrace. Terracotta roof tiles add a traditional villa look and a neutral render helps to bed the property into the surroundings with ease, but what does the interior look like?
Well, the interior has continued the themes of the façade perfectly, with creamy pale colours on the walls and stunning natural cladding on the chimney breast! The dark wood-effect floor adds warmth and offers an elegant base for furniture and just look at that window! Large and lovely, it really frames the view!
What a bold idea! Of course, in history, people have often built their own homes, using traditional methods, but to see a straw bale home in this modern era is unusual and we love it! A wooden frame is packed tightly with straw, which acts as a natural insulator and then plaster is simply sprayed all over it, to lock it into place, forming the main walls. That's got to help bring costs down and make your home a lot more personal too! What does this building technique mean for the interior?
Standing in this lovely living room, you can get a sense of just how much personal devotion went into the creation of this home! The walls aren't perfectly smooth, but they are full to bursting with character and charm and in no way does the rough and ready finish lessen the impact of the home itself. We actually think that it adds to it and helps to master a rustic, country style!
Who doesn't love the idea of a wood cabin in the countryside? Well, you might not realise just how simple they can be to build! Because of the materials used, you don't always need planning permission and with many cabin homes now being at least partially prefabricated, it's a walk in the park to knock one up! We always wonder if they feel genuinely homely inside, or simply like a large shed though.
Well we've answered out own question here, as this interior is nothing short of spectacular! All wood everything has created a naturally warm, engaging and tactile home that is missing none of the luxuries that modern life has made us unable to live without! The simplicity of the layout is amazing, as it remains hugely impactful!
You might have thought that when you are trying to get on the property ladder, a detached home wouldn't be a viable option, but this charming little build disproves that theory completely! Small but so well-equipped, the styling is what makes this amazing one-storey detached home to elegant! the monochrome exterior is fabulous and timeless and lends a far more expensive look to a reasonably priced home that would be great as a starter property for a growing family! Even the interior is chic!
What could be nicer, in a small detached home, than a cacophony of neutral tones that all work together to create a cosy feel? Finished in a wonderfully contemporary way that fits with the façade perfectly, the fluffy rug and luxurious corner sofa that can house a whole family are ideal finishing touches.
This starkly contemporary box design looks so striking is inspiring us no end! Finished with sleek metal cladding and an almost commercial-looking front door, we love how minimalist and chic this façade is and it really gets us wondering what the interior must be like!
While this isn't a huge home, the layout is amazing! Walk through the front door and you're greeted by a pretty kitchen, functional breakfast bar and lashings of clever storage that makes maintaining a clutter-free, modern home so simple. We especially like the way that the contrast of the dark exterior and bright white interior keeps you guessing.
When it comes to building a detached home in a stunning setting, you have to be careful to create a building that looks as though it belongs and doesn't detract from the gorgeous surroundings and this home has mastered that! A rural location, we think that this traditional country home looks picture perfect and the large size really corresponds to what we all assume detached houses will look like! This home HAS to have a lovely interior!
Well this is exactly what we were expecting and isn't it glorious? Natural wood everywhere, a large fireplace for cosy evenings in and endless character touches all create an effortless rustic home that looks and feels so homely that you'd be forgiven for assuming this home had stood in pace for hundreds of years! The addition of a vibrant blue velvet sofa is such a funky touch that adds a little modern luxury too!
Wow! What a delightful and incredibly modern detached home this is! Crisp white render really was the only option as a finish for this façade and with black roof tiles, the monochrome exterior simply oozes contemporary cool and amazing style. We love how the landscaping has been finished as well, with a simple driveway and just a few potted plants. It's all these elegant extra touches that make the home itself look even more luxurious! What about the inside though?
Stunning. What other word can we use to describe such a wonderfully well finished space? The rich dark wood floor injects such elegance and with built-in storage and a large bed in place, everything you need for a happy home is here. We just can't get over the contrast of the floor with the bright white walls! It's so reminiscent of the exterior and works beautifully.
