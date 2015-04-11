Kitchen colour inspiration in São Paulo

One of the main reasons that using bright colours heavily within an interior can sometimes be a bit challenging is that there are so many different elements to consider within any given space. Decorating and furnishing a home, clearly, is very different from other tasks that may require a good eye for colour – putting together an outfit, say, or painting a picture. In a home that is actually going to be lived in, as opposed to some kind of minimalist dream space, there will be countless minor items that don’t necessarily constitute serious pieces of furniture, and the position of many of these items will be constantly in flux, as they are moved around the house or as new ones are introduced. Do you read a lot of magazines? Or are you likely to receive flowers at some stage in your life? These are just two examples of everyday occurrences that will disrupt any colour scheme that is too rigidly defined.
This kitchen/living space offers a pretty great example of
how it’s possible to make bold colours a central aspect of your interior without compromising on liveability.
The statement colours chosen for this part of the home are – obviously – red and yellow, with yellow being the more dominant shade. This picture shows quite clearly how the very bold red colour has, in fact, been incorporated quite subtly but consistently. Its presence isn’t at all overwhelming – indeed, from this angle there are not many items to be seen bearing this colour – but where there is an opportunity for it to appear in an accessory, it usually does (notice the teapot and vases seen on the shelf in the background, which discreetly provide back-up for those wonderfully bright and daring floral cushions.
However, colours that don’t conform to the scheme – or in fact actively clash with it, as in the case of those purple flowers – are also welcome here. The key is only using them in certain accessories, rather than in any static articles of furniture, and keeping the presence of these items to a minimum so as not to diminish the impact of the red.
As important as it is to incorporate the accent colour comprehensively throughout a space, it’s also important to know when to hold off. If the stools at the breakfast bar were red, for example, it would probably be slight overkill. As it is, their neutral white seats offer a respite from the general dominance of the two main colours while doing nothing to distract from them.
Here we can better see the way red and yellow are integrated throughout the whole of the kitchen.
The two main colours for this space are youthful and fun enough that cute touches like the heart-shaped knife holder seen here don’t seem childish or out of place. It’s clear an effort has been made here for even the smallest of details to be red where possible, but it’s also evident that no sleep has been lost over those cases where it wasn’t possible to find the right item in the right colour. This laid-back approach to colour makes the kitchen all the more appealing.