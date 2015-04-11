Kitchen colour inspiration in São Paulo

One of the main reasons that using bright colours heavily within an interior can sometimes be a bit challenging is that there are so many different elements to consider within any given space. Decorating and furnishing a home, clearly, is very different from other tasks that may require a good eye for colour – putting together an outfit, say, or painting a picture. In a home that is actually going to be lived in, as opposed to some kind of minimalist dream space, there will be countless minor items that don’t necessarily constitute serious pieces of furniture, and the position of many of these items will be constantly in flux, as they are moved around the house or as new ones are introduced. Do you read a lot of magazines? Or are you likely to receive flowers at some stage in your life? These are just two examples of everyday occurrences that will disrupt any colour scheme that is too rigidly defined.

This kitchen/living space offers a pretty great example of

how it’s possible to make bold colours a central aspect of your interior without compromising on liveability.