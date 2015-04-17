An old apartment made new in Berlin

Old buildings remain extremely in demand in most major cities, despite the many issues and inconveniences that may accompany them. Poor insulation, leaky roofs, outdated central heating system… none of these potential problems is enough to dent the enduring popularity of genuinely vintage homes. Part of this popularity can, of course, be partially attributed to the relative rarity of older buildings; in the majority of urban regions, they make up only a fraction of the housing stock, as new and cheap buildings were thrown up to accommodate expanding populations in the second half of the 20th Century. This is especially true in Berlin, where post-war Soviet occupation resulted in a profusion of sensible, though largely unsightly, concrete tower blocks springing up in the eastern part of the city.

But it’s not merely novelty that accounts for the preference many renters and buyers harbour for a house with a past. The older a house is, the more character and quirks it is likely to have acquired over time; the more history it seems to provide. Not only this, many old homes contain features that are rarely reproduced in contemporary homes, and so really re more or less only attainable by opting for the real deal.

But wanting to live in an old home definitely doesn’t mean wanting to opt out of contemporary design. Far from it; for many, a hundred-year-old house with high ceiling and broad windows is just a canvas for their modern vision. Take this apartment by Gleba + Störmer – a pair of Berlin-based interior architects who clearly know the value of both the past and the present.