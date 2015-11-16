Make your house vegan!

It may or may not come as a surprise to learn that the 'vegan' trend went more or less mainstream in 2015. It's always interesting to see how and when trends come into vogue, but even more interesting in the case of the vegan movement, because it's a philosophy that transcends so much more than just the food we eat. Today, there is a huge demand for vegan products right across the board, especially within the realm of interior design.

As consumers' tastes seek to embrace more environmentally friendly and sustainable methods, vegan homes and home accessories have begun to take off. Even Elon Musk's Tesla cars are heeding the trend, producing their vegan car interiors made without any animal-based products. As the world looks towards more a sustainable approach to its affairs, and one that gives greater rights and ethical consideration to its furry friends too, vegan interiors are rapidly becoming a priority for designers and occupants across the globe.

Today on homify, we're taking a sustainable wander through some of the more vegan-friendly options available to today's conscientious domestic consumer, from the installation of faux leather, to using non-toxic, animal product-free paint. Take a look, and consider the alternatives.