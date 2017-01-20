Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 creative ways to design your bathroom like a pro

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Residential House in Fao , INAIN Interior Design INAIN Interior Design Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

A professional bathroom designer makes their living looking at good bathroom design, so it’s no surprise that they know how to add that special artistic touch. But with the profusion of good imagery around, it’s always possible to design your bathroom like a professional if you do the necessary research.

Of course, it’s always a good idea to do lots of research anyway, because bathrooms are generally one of the most expensive home renovation projects around. So, to get you inspired, today we’ll present 6 creative ways to design your bathroom like a pro. Enjoy!

1. Relaxing lighting

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

A professional bathroom designer would never use stark bathroom lighting. Not only is it harsh on the eyes, it’s also unflattering too! If you want a good strong task light for the vanity, choose something small and directed. Then use downlights or LED lights for the main illumination.

2. Hints of nature

Main Bedroom INAIN Interior Design Modern bathroom
INAIN Interior Design

Main Bedroom

INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design

The best bathrooms have the look and feel of a day-spa. It’s easy to create some semblance of the look if you just add a few natural touches such as some easy to care-for bamboo, wooden blinds or a small Zen-garden with white pebbles.

3. Matching accessories

Hotel Predi Son Jaumell, margarotger interiorisme margarotger interiorisme Mediterranean style bars & clubs Hotels
margarotger interiorisme

margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme

Matching bathroom accessories go a long way towards creating a cohesive aesthetic in the bathroom. They are often the one place where you can feel free to explore some bright colour accents too. Whatever you do, try your utmost to avoid an unsightly collection of mismatched products out in full view. A combination of closed and open storage units are a good way to prevent this happening.

4. Wooden shelves

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A professionally designed bathroom is usually easy to keep clean and uncluttered because it always has adequate storage. So try to make use of those classic, underused spaces like the wall area above the toilet or above the doorway. Better use, turn them into a decorative feature like this.

5. Antique touches

Mobili da Bagno: Ordine e Design per un Ambiente di Vero Comfort, ADDEØ DESIGN ADDEØ DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
ADDEØ DESIGN

ADDEØ DESIGN
ADDEØ DESIGN
ADDEØ DESIGN

Professionals know the value of pre-loved furniture and often find ways to customize old furniture so it works within a more modern interior. In the bathroom, this is a particularly good way to add character because many modern bathrooms often lack warmth. So find a beautiful old cabinet and find a way to work it into your existing design.

6. A slip bath

APARTAMENT W SOPOCIE, Sikora Wnetrza Sikora Wnetrza Eclectic style bathroom
Sikora Wnetrza

Sikora Wnetrza
Sikora Wnetrza
Sikora Wnetrza

A free standing bathtub is a decadent touch that can be a real focal point in the bathroom. For an extra artistic touch, consider a slip bath. The soft curves of the raised end add a smooth, elegant look to the bathroom. This can often create a good retrieve from the harsh geometrics that often dominate many bathroom designs.

For more home ideas, have a look at 11 storage tricks for seriously small bathrooms.

This shabby wooden hut gets a heartwarming makeover
Which of these bathroom tricks are you likely to try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks