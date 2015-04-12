A recycled studio apartment in Berlin

Often our most cherished pieces of furniture are the ones that we know had a life before us. Like a new partner, they come to us with a certain amount of baggage; a history that we will never understand or be able to place ourselves in. The allure of this kind of enigma accounts for a large part of the popularity of flea markets and second-hand shops – the bargain prices may even be completely inconsequential for some enthusiasts of pre-loved objects.

But possibly more exciting than finding, for example, a beautiful vase and knowing that is has always been a vase, though previously someone else’s vase, is acquiring an object that used to be an object of a completely different type.

The specific appeal of this kind of furniture is something that is clearly well known to Spamroom, a Berlin-based architecture firm that makes liberal use of recycled materials and objects. Taking a look around the Berlin studio apartment below, it would be impossible to deny that recycled materials can have an aesthetic value as great as their environmental one.