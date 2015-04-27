6 examples of incredibly stylish storage solutions

How many times have you walked barefoot across a rug, only to tread on a lonesome piece of Lego that feels as those you’ve stomped upon a jagged piece of glass? As you let out a blood-curdling yelp, and frantically try to avoid the other toys that haven’t been cleaned up, consider implementing a better storage system for your little one’s toys. This inexpensive system employs a series of containers that will ensure everything has its right place, and is off of the floor. Of course, you still need to convince the children to actually clean up their belongings, but once they do, there will be a stylish and easy place for everything to sit.

