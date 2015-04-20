Make a statement: iconic seating

Mid-century décor is back in a big way— from sophisticated style of the 30s, deco elegance of the 40s, avant-garde timber furniture of the 50s, to the retro trendiness of the 60s, each era has its individual aesthetic and ambience to impart. Seating of the 40s and 50s was bold, expressive and intriguing. Designers broke the mould and began creating pieces that would push the limits of expectation and imagination, and in turn challenged their audience with dramatic shifts in traditional thinking. Whether you are trying to make a statement or not, why not choose an iconic piece of furniture for your domestic space, as well as a piece of furniture design history.

Take a look at the following examples of iconic seats below, and think about bringing a little energy and verve to your interior today.