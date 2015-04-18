Illuminating your workspace: the desk lamp

The desk lamp—possibly the most flattering of all lamps, and certainly one of the most important items for a productive and efficient workspace. Rarely does a single lamp bring so much to a space, and possess the ability to inject a space with a certain mood, atmosphere and character. Often when we design our workspaces we think of the humble desk lamp as an arbitrary appurtenance. We incorrectly assume desk lights are merely a luxury accessory, and that a lamp is not entirely necessary. If you have a well-lit room you may think an extra light is overkill, or that perhaps the additional illumination is simply not required. However, good lighting is an important element when creating a functional and practical workspace. Desk lamps are not only needed, but they tie your room together, create a trendy space, and provide direct light to your table. If your desk is lacking a little oomph, needs a bit of pizzazz, or is simply ineffective and poorly-lit, take a look at the following examples below, which are sure to infuse your space with style, appeal and usability.