4 Families, 4 Homes, 1 Block of Land

Buying or building a home is an expensive proposition at the best of times, particularly in the Republic of Korea, where limited space and a burgeoning population have seen house prices steadily rise. Inner-city living can be particularly expensive, which is why these home owners developed the novel approach of combining four beautifully designed, unique properties on one block of land in the outskirts of bustling Busan.

The four homes present an inventive design concept, with Rieul Dorang Architects having constructed each dwelling to portray a distinct set of aesthetic characteristics, incorporating contrasting finishes and design materials, with the overarching theme of contemporary geometry tying the homes together. The result is four stylish and spacious houses, each brimming with personality, and including all the functionality and convenience required for comfortable, modern living. The benefits of having four families building four homes on one plot of land was also a clever way for the families to save on costs. Instead of buying four blocks of land, they only needed to buy one!

Take a tour below and tell us which style is your favourite!