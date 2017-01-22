Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Surprise visit? How to clean the house in 5 minutes!

press profile homify press profile homify
Proyecto Terrassa, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style living room
Loading admin actions …

Nobody enjoys surprise visits that leaves them feeling unprepared for company, but with some fast action, you can be guest-ready in just five minutes! Naturally, your home will always delight if you have had an interior designer create a stunning aesthetic, but it's the finicky clean touches that will really make your home dazzle and shine, but what should you focus on, when you're short on time? Read our top tips for getting your home surprise-guest ready in a flash and then just sit back and wait for your visitors!

Wipe large surfaces first.

Dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern dining room
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

When you need to get your home tip-top in a short space of time, focus first on those large surfaces! Wipe your dining table, kitchen countertops and any coffee tables that might be used and instantly you'll have made a big impact.

Remove the TV dust film.

Proyecto Terrassa, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Electrical items always collect dust, due to the static they emit, so before anyone turns up, give your TV screen a quick dust. It'll take seconds and really make a difference to how clean the room feels.

Have quick wipe around the bathroom.

Bathroom Polygon arch&des Minimalist style bathroom Tiles White
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bathroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Think about which rooms your guests are likely to frequent and you'll realise tat the bathroom needs to look and smell clean! Wipe your sink, rise out the bath and add some toilet cleaner to the bowl and everything will look brand new! Top up the toilet roll too!

Hide dirty dishes.

Cuisine | Intégration façon loft | IDF, LUSIARTE LUSIARTE Modern kitchen
LUSIARTE

LUSIARTE
LUSIARTE
LUSIARTE

Don't worry about doing the washing up before guests arrive, simply hide the dirty dishes away! Stack them in your dishwasher, if you have one, or just pop them in a cupboard for a few hours!

Sweep up pet hair!

Katzentürme, stylecats® stylecats® HouseholdPet accessories
stylecats®

stylecats®
stylecats®
stylecats®

If you have some furry friends in your home, their hair always makes your interior look a little dirtier than it actually is! Have a quick hoover of key areas and give their beds a going over too!

Let in the light.

LOFT DISEÑADO POR JUDITH FARRAN by HOME DECO ( centro de Barcelona), Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Industrial style living room
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

Open all your curtains, crack a couple of windows open and turn on main lights to make evert room look and feel bright and clean! It's such a simple trick, but it's extremely effective!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Rearrange small details neatly.

Vivienda en Benicassim. Valencia, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern living room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Taking the time to arrange small items neatly will make a big difference to how tidy and organised your home looks. Group remotes together and stack magazines neatly for a clutter-free look!

Light some scented candles.

Home Staging Como Vender una Vivienda Eficazmente, Markham Stagers Markham Stagers Minimalist living room White
Markham Stagers

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

It's all very well having a clean home, but if it smells a little stale, your hard work will have been in vain! Cooking smells can really linger, so light a couple of scented candles to infuse your home with a heavenly aroma!

A sneaky trick!

Cocina lacada alto brillo crema con terminaciones curvas, COCINAS CASTILLO COCINAS CASTILLO KitchenCabinets & shelves MDF Beige
COCINAS CASTILLO

COCINAS CASTILLO
COCINAS CASTILLO
COCINAS CASTILLO

We've saved the sneakiest trick for last! When guests arrive, have some cleaning products in your hand, to make it look as though they caught you mid-cleaning session! They will naturally assume that your home is spick and span and you won't have even had to do anything!

For more organisation tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 clutter-busting tricks for small living spaces.

The cosiest wooden home perfect for a family
Which of these ideas will you be trying out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks