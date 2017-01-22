Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pro secrets to make your house look modern

Luxury Apartment, Soho, Ligneous Designs Ligneous Designs Sliding doors
Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 10 secrets of professional designers that will help you apply a modern style within your abode. Designing your own home offers plenty of benefits – you’ll save money, as well as time, and the best part is you will take all the credit for your hard work.

Modern homes are timeless, enduring and work brilliantly with a variety of other schemes and styles. For this reason they are the ideal place to start when attempting to create your own professional looking interior design. Elegant, age-defiant and refined, modern homes appear complicated yet can be fashioned simply and easily. If you’re ready to begin designing your new home, check out our 10 professional secrets below!

1. Use natural materials

Family House, Lucia D'Amato Architect Lucia D'Amato Architect Modern kitchen
Lucia D'Amato Architect

Lucia D'Amato Architect
Lucia D&#39;Amato Architect
Lucia D'Amato Architect

Natural materials such as timber and stone are wonderful for imparting a sense of purity and earthiness within your home. Do as the professionals do, and employ a range of coordinating yet texturally different surfaces.

2. Make sure everything has a purpose

Proyecto Interiorismo, Decoespacios Decoespacios Modern dining room
Decoespacios

Decoespacios
Decoespacios
Decoespacios

Don’t add anything simply for the sake of it. Your accessories, furniture, fixtures and fittings should always have been incorporated for a specific reason – even if that reason is simply because you enjoy the items appearance or aura. 

In modern homes you should always think of the purpose behind employing a particular item. Remember this saying: If you don’t understand its purpose, don’t purchase it.

3. Go sustainable

Diseño de muebles sostenibles , comprar en bali comprar en bali Interior landscaping Wood Brown
comprar en bali

comprar en bali
comprar en bali
comprar en bali

Sustainable furniture is not only good for the environment, but it instils a sense of modernity with ease. Modern homes are about forward thinking, and recycled, repurposed and eco-friendly furniture is a must-have!

4. Make the most of glass

Reforma Vivienda - Primera linea de mar, Raul Caballeria Arquitectos S.A.S Raul Caballeria Arquitectos S.A.S Modern bathroom
Raul Caballeria Arquitectos S.A.S

Raul Caballeria Arquitectos S.A.S
Raul Caballeria Arquitectos S.A.S
Raul Caballeria Arquitectos S.A.S

In all good modern homes, professional architects and designers employ a decent amount of glazed surfaces. Bring the light inside with large windows, while utilising glass indoors as a sleek room divider, for an impediment free floor plan.

5. Embrace dark hues

Vivienda, PyD Oliván, S.L. PyD Oliván, S.L. Modern bathroom
PyD Oliván, S.L.

PyD Oliván, S.L.
PyD Oliván, S.L.
PyD Oliván, S.L.

Dark hues are often left to the wayside in favour of crisp white tones. This needn’t be the case. Go modern with dark colour and shades, opting for rich charcoal shades as well as black, grey, navy purple, green and variations of these.

6. Only buy furniture you love

MARCENARIA E ARTE SÃO SEUS PONTOS FORTES !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Modern study/office Leather Brown
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

If you don’t love it, don’t buy it. This is crucial in a modern house. Learn that less is more, and that each item should impart a certain character and charm.

7. Remember less is more

Home Staging para Alquilar una Vivienda en Barcelona, Markham Stagers Markham Stagers Asian style bedroom White
Markham Stagers

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

As stated above, less certainly is more. Especially applicable in modern abodes, a minimalist dwelling will create a fuss-free aesthetic and assist in ensuring your home feels professional and sophisticated. Take some cues from this gorgeous bedroom that is tidy and orderly, and wonderfully minimal.

8. Integrate spaces

WRP, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Eclectic style living room
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

An open plan layout is ideal for those who wish to integrate certain living spaces. These floor plans work well for families and embrace a modern atmosphere that is brilliant for throwing parties, entertaining or simply feeling revitalised and free.

9. Work space efficiently

Steel resin sliding doors and cupboard Ligneous Designs Sliding doors
Ligneous Designs

Steel resin sliding doors and cupboard

Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

Maximise your space by utilising it in a creative and innovative way. In this image we see that sliding doors have been added to create a sleek, chic and open layout, without the impediment of traditional doors.

10. Don’t be afraid to add colour

Alfombra patchwork de cuero vacuno diseño Raíz, Cusco Custom Cuero Cusco Custom Cuero Living roomAccessories & decoration Leather
Cusco Custom Cuero

Cusco Custom Cuero
Cusco Custom Cuero
Cusco Custom Cuero

Lastly, in your modern home, don’t be afraid to add a little colour here and there. Think about adding artworks, indoor plants and throw cushions to inject personality and charm within your contemporary abode.

Do you know of any other professional secrets? Add them below!

