10 pro secrets to make your house look modern

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 10 secrets of professional designers that will help you apply a modern style within your abode. Designing your own home offers plenty of benefits – you’ll save money, as well as time, and the best part is you will take all the credit for your hard work.
Modern homes are timeless, enduring and work brilliantly with a variety of other schemes and styles. For this reason they are the ideal place to start when attempting to create your own professional looking interior design. Elegant, age-defiant and refined, modern homes appear complicated yet can be fashioned simply and easily. If you’re ready to begin designing your new home, check out our 10 professional secrets below!
Natural materials such as timber and stone are wonderful for imparting a sense of purity and earthiness within your home. Do as the professionals do, and employ a range of coordinating yet texturally different surfaces.
Don’t add anything simply for the sake of it. Your accessories, furniture, fixtures and fittings should always have been incorporated for a specific reason – even if that reason is simply because you enjoy the items appearance or aura.
In modern homes you should always think of the purpose behind employing a particular item. Remember this saying: If you don’t understand its purpose, don’t purchase it.
Sustainable furniture is not only good for the environment, but it instils a sense of modernity with ease. Modern homes are about forward thinking, and recycled, repurposed and eco-friendly furniture is a must-have!
In all good modern homes, professional architects and designers employ a decent amount of glazed surfaces. Bring the light inside with large windows, while utilising glass indoors as a sleek room divider, for an impediment free floor plan.
Dark hues are often left to the wayside in favour of crisp white tones. This needn’t be the case. Go modern with dark colour and shades, opting for rich charcoal shades as well as black, grey, navy purple, green and variations of these.
If you don’t love it, don’t buy it. This is crucial in a modern house. Learn that less is more, and that each item should impart a certain character and charm.
As stated above, less certainly is more. Especially applicable in modern abodes, a minimalist dwelling will create a fuss-free aesthetic and assist in ensuring your home feels professional and sophisticated. Take some cues from this gorgeous bedroom that is tidy and orderly, and wonderfully minimal.
An open plan layout is ideal for those who wish to integrate certain living spaces. These floor plans work well for families and embrace a modern atmosphere that is brilliant for throwing parties, entertaining or simply feeling revitalised and free.
Maximise your space by utilising it in a creative and innovative way. In this image we see that sliding doors have been added to create a sleek, chic and open layout, without the impediment of traditional doors.
Lastly, in your modern home, don’t be afraid to add a little colour here and there. Think about adding artworks, indoor plants and throw cushions to inject personality and charm within your contemporary abode.
