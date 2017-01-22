The cosiest wooden home perfect for a family

Escaping to the countryside is a dream of many city dwellers. If you’ve ever considered shaking off the shackles of a hectic 9-to-5 lifestyle, you’re going to really adore today’s feature property. Expertly photographed by the Berlin-based team at Chibi Moku, this dwelling is sure to make you reconsider stepping off the corporate treadmill and embracing a more wholesome existence.
The house in question has been designed by Patricia K Emmons, and is situated in the state of Oregon. Replete with harmonised interior and outdoor spaces, the residence creates an interesting and united interplay between the structure and its surroundings. If you’re considering a sea change, or would simply like to take a peek inside this striking dwelling, read on below and learn more!
As we step up to the entrance of this house, we’re able to see the façade in more detail. Replete with cedar shingle siding, the property is offered a rustic and raw aesthetic, with a tonne of character and abundant charm.
Paired against the timber fascia are coloured window and doorframes. These are painted in a two-tone blue and purple hue, which further adds character and charm to the home. Finally, we notice a range of plants that are employed in this front area, working with the natural timber façade and ensuring the dwelling fits into its lush natural surroundings.
Heading around the home to the rear entrance and garden we see that this property embraces its own unique character. Blending in harmoniously with the surrounding landscape, this idyllic and serene property ensures its occupants are able to fully enjoy and appreciate the natural environment.
Rustic and appealing, the large amount of windows helps the property fill with natural light, while also ensuring individuals inside are able to grasp the panoramic scenery beyond.
Next up we head inside the wonderful winter garden that offers wall-to-wall windows that offer the occupants stunning views of the garden and hills, while protecting them from inclement weather. The designers have also included windows on the interior wall, to ensure the adjacent room received bright sunlight and illuminated throughout.
Possibly our favourite room in this house, the dining room is blessed with splendid views to the lush forest beyond, while tasteful furniture looks fabulous against the warm colour scheme and rustic timber accessories.
Well-structured and open, each room is ideally situated to make the most of light and scenery. Additionally, the extensive use of timber provides a warm, welcoming and inviting ambience.
Perfect for snug nights with loved ones, this space is effortlessly cosy, with built-in timber joinery, plush rugs and an entertainment unit that hides the television when necessary. Doubling as a library, this is the ultimate relaxation station, ideal for rejuvenation and relaxation.
Next up we head into the kitchen to take a look at the pretty-as-a-picture provincial cooking area and living space. Additionally, there is a breakfast bar for gathering around the chef, or simply eating a quick meal on the go.
A tiled countertop provides the country setting, while the rich mustard wall hue is continued throughout, and enhanced by the timber window and doorframes.
The formal living room boasts a fireplace, with a piano and window seats to accompany a larger group of individuals. Ensuring the space is warm and welcoming; the designers have decorated the space with plenty of rugs, cushions and a hospitable colour palette.
Last up we check out the bathroom and bathtub. This space is rustic and inviting, with brown tiles that evoke an earthy sense of relaxation.
