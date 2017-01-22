The cosiest wooden home perfect for a family

Escaping to the countryside is a dream of many city dwellers. If you’ve ever considered shaking off the shackles of a hectic 9-to-5 lifestyle, you’re going to really adore today’s feature property. Expertly photographed by the Berlin-based team at Chibi Moku, this dwelling is sure to make you reconsider stepping off the corporate treadmill and embracing a more wholesome existence.

The house in question has been designed by Patricia K Emmons, and is situated in the state of Oregon. Replete with harmonised interior and outdoor spaces, the residence creates an interesting and united interplay between the structure and its surroundings. If you’re considering a sea change, or would simply like to take a peek inside this striking dwelling, read on below and learn more!