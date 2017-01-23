Your browser is out-of-date.

21 top home decorating ideas that won't cost a penny!

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev, AnARCHI AnARCHI Rustic style kitchen
Inexpensive decorating is good, but refreshing your home for free… now that’s brilliant! Are you trying to inject a revived and renewed ambience within your dwelling? Do you want to evoke a feeling of style and sophistication in your abode?

While you might have the desire to go out and spend your money on new furnishings, fittings and features, you can achieve a rejuvenated aesthetic simply by altering items you already own. In addition to this, you might find you can undertake a few DIY projects to create something new, while repurposing a piece of furniture or an accessory that had lost its pizzazz.

If you’d like some handy hints you’ve come to the right place. Read on below to take a look at our 21 top home decorating ideas that won’t cost a penny…

1. Employ repurposed timber pallets as funky (and free) home furniture and décor

Réhabilitation d'un moulin à eau, Planforêt Planforêt
Planforêt

Planforêt
Planforêt
Planforêt

2. Go vintage and employ characterful items like this car seat!

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Crochet old tyres for a chic terrace setup

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Eurekaa

Eurekaa
Eurekaa
Eurekaa

4. Rearrange your furniture to evoke a refreshed ambience and atmosphere

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

5. Plates look gorgeous mounted on a wall, and exudes country style charm

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev, AnARCHI AnARCHI Rustic style kitchen
AnARCHI

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev

AnARCHI
AnARCHI
AnARCHI

6. Add your cut flowers and blooms to a jug for character and life in your room

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

7. Empty cans can work well as planters for cacti, succulents and flowers

Wohnaccesoires, fair-art Steffen Karol fair-art Steffen Karol Garden Plant pots & vases
fair-art Steffen Karol

Wohnaccesoires

fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol

8. If you have any glass jars, these can be utilised to hold flowers, or as a desk organiser for your pencils and pens

homify Rustic style dining room Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Jars also make chic light fittings!

Кофе-бар "Пенка", EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Industrial style dining room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors

EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

If you’d like to spend a little money, you can always chat to a professional about updating your home’s interior. Find one here.

10. Arrange your bookshelf by colour instead of author. This will look bright and engaging, and might even encourage your children to read…

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Scandinavian style living room
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

11. Cardboard boxes don’t have to be thrown out; they can easily serve a purpose in your home

Paperpop, PAPERPOP PAPERPOP HouseholdStorage Paper Grey
PAPERPOP

PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP

12. Teach an old ladder new tricks, and use it to display books or hang towels

Paris I, dmesure dmesure Classic style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

13. Do you have any books you don’t like? Make something out of them instead!

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu, BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu Living roomCupboards & sideboards
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

14. Paint some of your old frames to make them look antique

Concept living, Studiod3sign Studiod3sign Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Studiod3sign

Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign

15. Alter your living room’s aesthetic with a statement throw rug

walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

16. Make some throw cushions from old, unwanted clothing

Cosy Home House Envy Scandinavian style living room
House Envy

Cosy Home

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

17. Hang your bike on the wall to save hallway space and make a statement

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. DIY yourself some hanging wall containers

Serie Mecapal, Natural Urbano Natural Urbano HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Natural Urbano

Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano

19. Repurpose an old planter as a chic terrace fireplace

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

20. Get creative and add a coat stand to your garden

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

21. Hang your festive lights year round to make your outdoor space sparkle!

Private Villa in French Riviera, Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design

Private Villa in French Riviera

Cannata&Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&Partners Lighting Design

Would you like to learn more about home decorating? Check out: 9 feng shui tricks to keep your home happy in 2017 and keep reading!

Do you have any other tips for our homify community? Add them below!

