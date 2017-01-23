Inexpensive decorating is good, but refreshing your home for free… now that’s brilliant! Are you trying to inject a revived and renewed ambience within your dwelling? Do you want to evoke a feeling of style and sophistication in your abode?

While you might have the desire to go out and spend your money on new furnishings, fittings and features, you can achieve a rejuvenated aesthetic simply by altering items you already own. In addition to this, you might find you can undertake a few DIY projects to create something new, while repurposing a piece of furniture or an accessory that had lost its pizzazz.

If you’d like some handy hints you’ve come to the right place. Read on below to take a look at our 21 top home decorating ideas that won’t cost a penny…