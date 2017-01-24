A simple and open home built for happiness

What better way is there to spend a hot and sunny day than hanging out with friends and family by the pool? Evoking a sense of tranquility, serenity, playfulness and cheer, a swimming pool and accompanying terrace can seriously transform a home, while providing an area for entertaining, relaxing and socialising.
Today we’re travelling to Brazil to take a peek at a renovated space that boasts everything your family will need for summer. Rustic, modern and chic, this setup offers a sparkling aqua swimming pool, as well as all the essential amenities to host a dazzling event.
If you’re looking for some inspiration or to glean a few ideas for your own space, then read on below and check out this impressive and incredible terrace!
The real scene-stealer of this particular project is definitely the swimming pool. Dazzling and sparkling with its turquoise hue, this octagonal pool sets the scene for a truly relaxing and luxurious experience. Perfect for hot and sunny days this beautiful setup ensures the family has somewhere to cool off and entertain.
Additionally, the architects have designed a timber and concrete structure to the side of the pool, which houses the living area and kitchen.
Utilising a range of different natural materials the architects and designers have managed to create a space that feels welcoming and in touch with the surrounding landscape.
As we look at the two different buildings that sit upon this plot, we’re able to witness the large concrete pillars that hold the glazed, timber-framed concertina doors. Additionally, stone tiles have been paired with extensive timber decking to allow for an all-weather terrace, ideal for hosting events.
Blending the old with the new, this structure combines a traditional gabled roof, along with generous overhangs on each side. This is seen commonly in many of the rural houses in the area, and assists in keeping the internal areas of the abode cool during the abundant hot sunny days.
However, as well as many enduring and age-defiant features, the new terrace also comes replete with plenty of contemporary additions. Concrete offers an industrial aesthetic, while the large opening doors and ample glazing help instill a modern ambience.
Timber steps lead up to the main entrance point for this structure and provide ample space for individuals to sit and relax, which is just another way this property ensures its occupants are comfortable and able to connect with the build landscape as well as the natural one.
As we head in closer to the new living space we’re able to see the interior setup. The kitchen is large and boasts all of the essential amenities, including a wood fired pizza oven for cooking a range of gastronomic treats.
In this home everything has been considered. There is space for relaxing, gathering and socialising, yet also boasts enough quiet corners for individuals to get some privacy and solace. This living room is situated at the back of the structure, and offers another set of double doors that open up to the lawn garden outside.
Altering our perspective and taking a look outwards toward the swimming pool we see that there are a few different table and chairs. This allows the family to host guests, while providing enough space for everyone. We can also see the kitchen in finer detail, with its timber-clad island, and characterful tiles that follow the line of the concrete flooring.
As we take one final look at the home as the sun sets outside, we’re able to see how this dwelling oozes warmth and a welcoming ambience. Ideal for twilight swimming, night parties or simply gathering the family for a nice meal, the versatility of this property cannot be ignored.
Did you enjoy touring this home? If you’d like to see another, we recommend: A modern yet traditional timber home in Korea