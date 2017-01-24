A simple and open home built for happiness

What better way is there to spend a hot and sunny day than hanging out with friends and family by the pool? Evoking a sense of tranquility, serenity, playfulness and cheer, a swimming pool and accompanying terrace can seriously transform a home, while providing an area for entertaining, relaxing and socialising.

Today we’re travelling to Brazil to take a peek at a renovated space that boasts everything your family will need for summer. Rustic, modern and chic, this setup offers a sparkling aqua swimming pool, as well as all the essential amenities to host a dazzling event.

If you’re looking for some inspiration or to glean a few ideas for your own space, then read on below and check out this impressive and incredible terrace!