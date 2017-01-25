The spectacular country home with a deceptive facade

Here at homify we see a lot of homes with deceiving exteriors and façades—from lavish dwellings tucked away behind modest frontages to opulent villas disguised by humble curbside views. Today’s property is no exception. Boasting a simple and unassuming cottage exterior, this residence is seriously impressive. Idyllic and charming, the cream stucco fascia is uncomplicated and simple, while the interior is striking, large and eye-catching.

Designed by the team at Mueller’s Office, this abode is a space-optimised dwelling that provides a host of attention-grabbing features and fixtures. If you’d like to check out this astonishingly remarkable house, read on below and see if you’re as surprised as we were!