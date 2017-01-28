Your browser is out-of-date.

After seeing these 17 living rooms, you'll want to change yours!

Casa Sabaneta, Artek sas
Some rooms simply sparkle; from their gorgeously welcoming aesthetic to their lavish ambience or casual, easy-going atmosphere, there is something intangible that separates a good design from a bad one. When entering a home, it’s important to feel relaxed and at rest. The living room is generally the primary entertaining and socialising space, making its setup and décor crucial to the overall success of your dwelling’s design.

If you’re considering a makeover for your abode, or would simply like to take a peek inside some seriously chic interiors, we’ve got something for you! We’ve gathered 17 gorgeous rooms that are definitely going to make you want to change yours immediately. Grab some ideas and get inspired by reading on below…

1. Elegant and mysterious, this wonderfully inviting room offers an indulgent sense of luxury and opulence

Casa GM, GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

2. Playful and fun, you can embrace your inner child with retro shapes and exciting colours

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

3. For endurance and refinement, you simply can’t look past a classically designed room with lovely upholstery and quality accoutrements

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

4. Do you want a family room that is also stylish? Take a peek at this setup, which is sure to inspire and motivate!

Conoce esta Casa Estilo Nórdico [Barcelona], A! Emotional living & work
A! Emotional living & work

A! Emotional living & work
A! Emotional living &amp; work
A! Emotional living & work

5. The hues of black and white are an age-defiant marriage that will never go out of style. Add this pair to your living room and watch the space transform

Departamento Doig, Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior

Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior

6. For cool, calm tranquility, ocean hues are definitely a must have!

Ejemplos de decoración, DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA

DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA

7. If you want your home to look pretty as a picture, then take some cues from this traditional, classic and genteel example

Итальянский квартал, Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Do you need assistance with your interior design? If you want your living room to look as special as this one, you should consider chatting to an expert. Find one here!

8. If you have a view you should make the most of it wit cosy seating and plenty of glass

Casa Sabaneta, Artek sas
Artek sas

Artek sas
Artek sas
Artek sas

9. A lively combination of colours adds vivacity to this room, along with the characterful wall mounted photography

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Opt for warmer tones to ensure your room feels intimate and welcoming

Varios, Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana

Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana

11. Create a mini jungle in your home with wall art, earthy tones, patterned rugs and a large indoor plant

Интерьер квартиры с намеком на фэн-шуй, Студия интерьера "SENSE"
Студия интерьера "SENSE"

Студия интерьера "SENSE"
Студия интерьера <q>SENSE</q>
Студия интерьера "SENSE"

12. Make a statement and add a message to your room with a large mural quote

Apartamento torres de chico , Davecube Design
Davecube Design

Davecube Design
Davecube Design
Davecube Design

13. You’re going to love this one! Chic and cosy, the room is rustic modern, with a touch of mystery and elegance

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

14. Get tropical with bright pink hues, white walls and plenty of indoor plants

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

15. This rustic home is ranch-tastic with an alluring ambience! Wonderfully coordinated, while feeling luxurious and lavish, this snug home is a real winner…

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

16. Bright hues and eye-catching architecture works seamlessly in this space, adding a contemporary, futuristic twist

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Overflowing with class and style, this apartment simply has it all with its muted colour palette, bright accessories and plush textiles

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Would you like to see some more fabulous room designs? We recommend: 16 charming living rooms you can copy on a budget

11 Furnitur Untuk Kamar Mandi Kecil
Are you ready to redecorate and design your home?

