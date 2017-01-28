After seeing these 17 living rooms, you'll want to change yours!

Some rooms simply sparkle; from their gorgeously welcoming aesthetic to their lavish ambience or casual, easy-going atmosphere, there is something intangible that separates a good design from a bad one. When entering a home, it’s important to feel relaxed and at rest. The living room is generally the primary entertaining and socialising space, making its setup and décor crucial to the overall success of your dwelling’s design.

If you’re considering a makeover for your abode, or would simply like to take a peek inside some seriously chic interiors, we’ve got something for you! We’ve gathered 17 gorgeous rooms that are definitely going to make you want to change yours immediately. Grab some ideas and get inspired by reading on below…