Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 amazing wooden wardrobes!

press profile homify press profile homify
K邸 TOTAL PLAN, 株式会社 3rd 株式会社 3rd Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Loading admin actions …

Wardrobes have come a long way, thanks to people realising that they are so much more than just handy clothing storage devices. We think you'll be really tempted to invest in a seriously stylish wooden closet, once you've seen the examples that we have to show you today! Interior designers have long understood what a dramatic impact that the right wardrobe can have on a master bedroom, hence they have curated some of the most engaging, beautiful and covetable styles that we have ever seen! If you've been thinking about upgrading your wardrobe, take a look at these pictures and see if we can persuade you that wood is a great way to go!

1. More than a closet.

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Interioriza

Interioriza
Interioriza
Interioriza

Wow! To call this a mere wardrobe would be an insult to the maker, as we think it is a lifestyle organisation solution! Taking up the lion share of a wall, it offers a variety of storage, with drawers, cabinets, rails and shelving all in place, and looks phenomenal too, thanks to the rich wood finish! Those frosted doors are amazing!

2. Small but solutions-driven.

Cocinas y closet, Softlinedecor Softlinedecor Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Softlinedecor

Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor

A little black wood goes a long way and this small but functional wardrobe has caught our eye for a number of reasons! Firstly, it looks gorgeous, but add in the fabulous levels of functionality and suddenly you have a piece of furniture that will stand the test of time and continue to be the perfect solution to clothing storage conundrums!

3. Spectacular shelving!

K邸 TOTAL PLAN, 株式会社 3rd 株式会社 3rd Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
株式会社　3rd

株式会社　3rd
株式会社　3rd
株式会社　3rd

Here's a wardrobe for all you shoe fanatics out there! Slide one of the full height doors open and you reveal this incredible facility that can house as many shoes as you dare to buy, then open the other side and you have drawers and rails for all your clothes! It certainly doesn't hurt that the doors here are amazing to look at too!

4. Beautifully built-in.

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Interioriza

Interioriza
Interioriza
Interioriza

When you need a lot of wardrobe space, choosing a built-in option makes perfect sense and when style need to play a part too, wood is the best bet! The amount of hanging space here is utterly mind-blowing and with sleek modern handles, the sacrificed room space is minimal. Wow!

5. Pretty and pale.

Casa Pitahayas 64, Zibatá, El Marqués, Querétaro, JF ARQUITECTOS JF ARQUITECTOS Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
JF ARQUITECTOS

JF ARQUITECTOS
JF ARQUITECTOS
JF ARQUITECTOS

For a contemporary built-in wardrobe look, pale ashy woods can be a great choice! We are fascinated by the door additions here, which we assume are pull-out drawers for accessories and as a whole, the look of this unit is incredible! Just look at how tall it is! There must be endless shelves and rails inside!

6. Focus on the grain.

homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers MDF
homify

homify
homify
homify

For wood enthusiasts, we think this is the perfect wardrobe design, as it is a custom piece that has been made by a carpenter, to take advantage of the gorgeous natural wood grain of the variety selected! As a custom piece, it fits perfectly in the space and caters to every specific need inside as well!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dark and divine.

Levant, La Fustería - Carpinteros La Fustería - Carpinteros Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
La Fustería—Carpinteros

La Fustería - Carpinteros
La Fustería—Carpinteros
La Fustería - Carpinteros

The red-brown hue of this wood has certainly made for en eye-catching installation, but it's not all just good looks! With a hanging closet, drawers, top cupboards and inset shelves all present, there is functionality at the very heart of this tremendously fashionable piece of furniture!

8. Multifunctional and fabulous.

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Interioriza

Interioriza
Interioriza
Interioriza

Now here is a great idea! Choosing a wardrobe that can be extended to include bookshelves and a desk means that you'll never struggle to maintain the balance of storage, style and practicality again! This is ideal for a teen's room, but make sure they actually hang their clothes back up! You know how lazy they ca be!

9. All the colours.

Casa Pedrregal , Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Rustic style dressing room
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño

Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño

The wood used here is so glossy that it really makes the vast wardrobe itself stand out and with simple contemporary handles in place, it feels traditional, elegant and yet modern, all at the same time. Extending the end panels up to the ceiling was an ingenious touch, as it has created extra storage space on top of thew wardrobe itself! Ideal for hat boxes!

10. A perfect match.

homify Mediterranean style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love the considered design here that has seen a sleek modern wardrobe finished in a wood that perfectly matches the floor! Talk about helping to integrate and camouflage the furniture! The bedroom actually looks bigger, thanks to the clever technique and the triple door design means there's plenty of easy access to clothing too. Fantastic!

For more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 life-improving tricks for those with little wardrobes.

10 dreamy and elegant homes built on a hillside
Which of these styles really grabbed your attention?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks