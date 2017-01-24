10 amazing wooden wardrobes!

We love the considered design here that has seen a sleek modern wardrobe finished in a wood that perfectly matches the floor! Talk about helping to integrate and camouflage the furniture! The bedroom actually looks bigger, thanks to the clever technique and the triple door design means there's plenty of easy access to clothing too. Fantastic!

For more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 life-improving tricks for those with little wardrobes.