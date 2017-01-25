Your browser is out-of-date.

How to create a beautiful garden in a small space

Justwords Justwords
As someone somewhere rightly said, good things tend to come in small packages. So why should your patio or garden be an exception? You can work magic with a few creative ideas, transforming your small patio into a charming little zone! Today’s Ideabook is all about what to do with the limited outdoor space you have at home. Turn it into a garden? Maybe a small picnic spot? Let's take a peak at some of our favourite design ideas that are sure to inspire you!

1. Make the lawn your centrepiece

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Even though a lawn requires more than the usual maintenance, it's worth it. We love how the designers have turned this small space into a beautiful garden. The lush green lawn, along with a pebble path, leads to the perfect wooden bench. Credit for this creation goes to the interior architects at Lucia Vale Interiores.

2. Colours that pop

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern garden
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Experiment a little and use fresh colours such as mint green or blue on your patio. Play with earthy materials such as clay and bamboo for the furniture and other accessories. A touch of these elements will give your garden a very natural and inviting vibe.

3. Minimalistic patio

homify Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace Concrete Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Maybe you don't want the hassle of too many plants? Well, then this idea is perfect for minimalists like you! The muddle-free patio has a relaxing hammock and some furniture when you need to entertain guests. Neutral colours are used, keeping in mind that the homeowners wanted minimum clutter. The planters are kept out of the way and the Zen garden on the side looks classy.

4. Tropical transformation

Residência em Juqueí - São Sebastião - SP, ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Tropical style garden
ANALU ANDRADE—ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
ANALU ANDRADE—ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

Get that tropical feel by turning your patio into a tropical plant haven. We are in love with this patio! Palm trees, bamboo plants as well as a variety of ferns have transformed this space into something completely different. This is perfect when you need to escape the city sounds for a little while.

5. Floral wonder

B&B 22 CHARMING ROOMS & APARTMENTS, EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Red
EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS

EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS
EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS
EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS

Our next idea makes it easy to shield your patio from prying neighbours. Talk to your gardener and pick flowering plants that will blossom throughout the year. Use planters placed atop the walls and create your little private zone.

6. The path less travelled

Condomínio São Roque, Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores

Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores

The designers of this house have used wooden logs very constructively. They created a log path through the beautiful grass. The pathway leads to a patio with furniture. There is no need for any other décor since the plants themselves are stunning.

7. The country touch

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Do you long for open fields and a relaxed atmosphere? Take inspiration from this design and use wicker furniture along with some beautiful plants to create a country atmosphere in your own backyard. The décor is simple but effective.

8. Textured, colourful walls

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Not a lot of people focus on designing the wall to make the patio look different. This idea is unique because the walls are textured and coloured differently to most patio walls. A part of the wall is also lined with stones and a marble platform holds flowering plants. This is just one idea; you can mix and match materials and colours for your wall of fame!

9. Use the wall

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

If you don't have enough floor space, use wall-mounted planters to create a wonderful garden. You can mount them at different heights and use a combination of plants after consulting with your gardener. This will also save space and allow you to walk around freely.

10. Strategic lighting

Badalona Home Design, CONTRACT SOLUTIONS CONTRACT SOLUTIONS Industrial style garden
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS

CONTRACT SOLUTIONS
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS

Let's not forget a very important aspect of the patio design—lighting. Create a serene atmosphere in your indoor patio with soft illumination—placed in a way that emphasizes the plants as well as the seating area. We love how this designer has used overhead lighting to jazz up the area.

Here's another story you will like: 6 beautiful ways to create a simple courtyard

17 house styles you have to see before building yours
Which of these ideas will you use as inspiration?

