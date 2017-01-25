How to create a beautiful garden in a small space

As someone somewhere rightly said, good things tend to come in small packages. So why should your patio or garden be an exception? You can work magic with a few creative ideas, transforming your small patio into a charming little zone! Today’s Ideabook is all about what to do with the limited outdoor space you have at home. Turn it into a garden? Maybe a small picnic spot? Let's take a peak at some of our favourite design ideas that are sure to inspire you!
Even though a lawn requires more than the usual maintenance, it's worth it. We love how the designers have turned this small space into a beautiful garden. The lush green lawn, along with a pebble path, leads to the perfect wooden bench. Credit for this creation goes to the interior architects at Lucia Vale Interiores.
Experiment a little and use fresh colours such as mint green or blue on your patio. Play with earthy materials such as clay and bamboo for the furniture and other accessories. A touch of these elements will give your garden a very natural and inviting vibe.
Maybe you don't want the hassle of too many plants? Well, then this idea is perfect for minimalists like you! The muddle-free patio has a relaxing hammock and some furniture when you need to entertain guests. Neutral colours are used, keeping in mind that the homeowners wanted minimum clutter. The planters are kept out of the way and the Zen garden on the side looks classy.
Get that tropical feel by turning your patio into a tropical plant haven. We are in love with this patio! Palm trees, bamboo plants as well as a variety of ferns have transformed this space into something completely different. This is perfect when you need to escape the city sounds for a little while.
Our next idea makes it easy to shield your patio from prying neighbours. Talk to your gardener and pick flowering plants that will blossom throughout the year. Use planters placed atop the walls and create your little private zone.
The designers of this house have used wooden logs very constructively. They created a log path through the beautiful grass. The pathway leads to a patio with furniture. There is no need for any other décor since the plants themselves are stunning.
Do you long for open fields and a relaxed atmosphere? Take inspiration from this design and use wicker furniture along with some beautiful plants to create a country atmosphere in your own backyard. The décor is simple but effective.
Not a lot of people focus on designing the wall to make the patio look different. This idea is unique because the walls are textured and coloured differently to most patio walls. A part of the wall is also lined with stones and a marble platform holds flowering plants. This is just one idea; you can mix and match materials and colours for your wall of fame!
If you don't have enough floor space, use wall-mounted planters to create a wonderful garden. You can mount them at different heights and use a combination of plants after consulting with your gardener. This will also save space and allow you to walk around freely.
Let's not forget a very important aspect of the patio design—lighting. Create a serene atmosphere in your indoor patio with soft illumination—placed in a way that emphasizes the plants as well as the seating area. We love how this designer has used overhead lighting to jazz up the area.
