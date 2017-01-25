17 house styles you have to see before building yours

Before you go to an architect to start discussing a new build design, STOP! You absolutely, positively HAVE to read this article first! We've found an amazing selection of house styles that we know will inspire you to think a little more carefully about the design that you choose for your future home. You might think that traditional is absolutely the way to go, but have you considered an eco-home? A one-storey villa? Or even a modular build? If you have started to plan your dream home, we want you to be equipped with all the facts, so take a look at these amazing styles and see which one really speaks to you! And don't get caught up planning things like kitchens just yet; they can wait!