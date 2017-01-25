Your browser is out-of-date.

17 house styles you have to see before building yours

Render Arvo Part Centre, Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render Modern bars & clubs
Before you go to an architect to start discussing a new build design, STOP! You absolutely, positively HAVE to read this article first! We've found an amazing selection of house styles that we know will inspire you to think a little more carefully about the design that you choose for your future home. You might think that traditional is absolutely the way to go, but have you considered an eco-home? A one-storey villa? Or even a modular build? If you have started to plan your dream home, we want you to be equipped with all the facts, so take a look at these amazing styles and see which one really speaks to you! And don't get caught up planning things like kitchens just yet; they can wait!

1. Traditional.

homify Modern houses Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

A bedroom for everyone and a garage for the car, traditional homes have a lot of appeal, plus, builders will be versed in how to build them!

2. Super contemporary.

Vivienda Los Bosques, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

A sleek home can be really amplified by modern touches, such as huge house numbers! You probably won't bother with much of a garden with a contemporary home, so these are perfect for low-maintenance fans.

3. Modular.

Proyecto Vivienda, Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Single family home Stone Multicolored
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte

Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte

Perfect for those of you that think you might extend at some point, modular homes are beautiful collections of individual spaces, all brought together as one.

4. Divided façade.

Renders Interiores y Exteriores, Dsg Arquitectura Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura

Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura

Houses with acute angles and interesting dog legs are great for large plots of land, especially if there are lots of different views to capture!

5. With an integrated terrace.

LESS, G-render G-render Scandinavian style houses
G-render

G-render
G-render
G-render

Never forget to include things that are important to you, right from the start! If you like spending time outdoors, focus your home around an integrated terrace, for instant cohesion.

6. Modern and striking.

Vivienda Ozuna, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

When you want to make a really dramatic statement, you HAVE to choose an unusual , modern design. Think about using contrasting materials as well, so tat nobody can ignore your house!

7. Rustic.

Rendering Villa Costa Smeralda Style - Sardegna, DMC Real Render DMC Real Render Mediterranean style houses White
DMC Real Render

DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render

Country living is a dream for so many people and it's always great to see more traditionally rural homes springing up. For rustic flavour, you need to think about white render, clay roof tiles and large gardens!

8. Eco-friendly.

Architectural rendering Arvo Part Centre Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render Modern bars & clubs Museums
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render

Architectural rendering Arvo Part Centre

Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render
Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render

If you're building a new home, you may as well make it as eco-friendly as you can as well, but how about drawing that notion out into the façade aesthetic? It could make for a unique build!

10. Neutrally coloured.

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Hey, who needs bright eye-catching colours on their house, right? If you love the calming neutrals that make for beautiful interiors, then you go right ahead and use them on the outside too!

11. With beautiful gardens.

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

Not a priority for everyone, gardens can make or break a plot, so if you know that you're going to be keen to create a beautiful outdoor area, consider that as you design your house. You may be able to get some lighting decided on, at the very least!

12. Finished with wood.

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

Wooden homes don't just refer to forest cabins anymore! A lot of contemporary buildings are now being clad in wood, in a bid to soften the impact on the surroundings. It's a great idea!

13. Industrial chic.

REMODELACION, Base cubica Arquitectos Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos

Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos

When only smooth lines, boxy shapes and uninterrupted concrete will do, you have to consider an industrial home. Look to commercial buildings for easy inspiration!

14. Mysterious.

Vivienda Vía Angélica, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Homes that have large perimeter walls always have an air of mystery about them, so if privacy is a key factor for you, prepare to be regarded as very enigmatic and secretive!

15. One-storey and simple.

Infografía 3d - Casa Patio, infografia 3D - arquitectura interior infografia 3D - arquitectura interior Modern houses Granite
infografia 3D—arquitectura interior

infografia 3D - arquitectura interior
infografia 3D—arquitectura interior
infografia 3D - arquitectura interior

Cheap to build and simple to design, really pared back to the point of minimalist, one-storey homes are a great starter home option. Or, you could design something simple yet huge, to upgrade to!

16. Built into the landscape.

Garaj Önü Uygulaması, YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme Garages & sheds Wood-Plastic Composite White
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme

YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme

Awkward plots make clever design necessary and we think this home is all the inspiration you need to consider a subterranean build! You'll certainly be a groundbreaker! 

17. Enigmatic.

CASA QUINTA, Paramétrica Arquitectos Paramétrica Arquitectos Country style houses
Paramétrica Arquitectos

Paramétrica Arquitectos
Paramétrica Arquitectos
Paramétrica Arquitectos

Simple designs that are finished with striking lighting choices naturally take on a whole new look and feel. Almost seductive in appearance, a perfectly lit but simple home will always stand out more than a dark mansion!

For more architectural inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The charming white house with a twist.

CNY special: 10 budget ways to brighten your home with red
Which style are you leaning towards now?

