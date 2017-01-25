17 house styles you have to see before building yours

Before you go to an architect to start discussing a new build design, STOP! You absolutely, positively HAVE to read this article first! We've found an amazing selection of house styles that we know will inspire you to think a little more carefully about the design that you choose for your future home. You might think that traditional is absolutely the way to go, but have you considered an eco-home? A one-storey villa? Or even a modular build? If you have started to plan your dream home, we want you to be equipped with all the facts, so take a look at these amazing styles and see which one really speaks to you! And don't get caught up planning things like kitchens just yet; they can wait!
A bedroom for everyone and a garage for the car, traditional homes have a lot of appeal, plus, builders will be versed in how to build them!
A sleek home can be really amplified by modern touches, such as huge house numbers! You probably won't bother with much of a garden with a contemporary home, so these are perfect for low-maintenance fans.
Perfect for those of you that think you might extend at some point, modular homes are beautiful collections of individual spaces, all brought together as one.
Houses with acute angles and interesting dog legs are great for large plots of land, especially if there are lots of different views to capture!
Never forget to include things that are important to you, right from the start! If you like spending time outdoors, focus your home around an integrated terrace, for instant cohesion.
When you want to make a really dramatic statement, you HAVE to choose an unusual , modern design. Think about using contrasting materials as well, so tat nobody can ignore your house!
Country living is a dream for so many people and it's always great to see more traditionally rural homes springing up. For rustic flavour, you need to think about white render, clay roof tiles and large gardens!
If you're building a new home, you may as well make it as eco-friendly as you can as well, but how about drawing that notion out into the façade aesthetic? It could make for a unique build!
Hey, who needs bright eye-catching colours on their house, right? If you love the calming neutrals that make for beautiful interiors, then you go right ahead and use them on the outside too!
Not a priority for everyone, gardens can make or break a plot, so if you know that you're going to be keen to create a beautiful outdoor area, consider that as you design your house. You may be able to get some lighting decided on, at the very least!
Wooden homes don't just refer to forest cabins anymore! A lot of contemporary buildings are now being clad in wood, in a bid to soften the impact on the surroundings. It's a great idea!
When only smooth lines, boxy shapes and uninterrupted concrete will do, you have to consider an industrial home. Look to commercial buildings for easy inspiration!
Homes that have large perimeter walls always have an air of mystery about them, so if privacy is a key factor for you, prepare to be regarded as very enigmatic and secretive!
Cheap to build and simple to design, really pared back to the point of minimalist, one-storey homes are a great starter home option. Or, you could design something simple yet huge, to upgrade to!
Awkward plots make clever design necessary and we think this home is all the inspiration you need to consider a subterranean build! You'll certainly be a groundbreaker!
Simple designs that are finished with striking lighting choices naturally take on a whole new look and feel. Almost seductive in appearance, a perfectly lit but simple home will always stand out more than a dark mansion!
