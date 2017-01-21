16 photos of your dream wooden home in the hills

Today we'll travel up the sunny coast of California and towards the stunning region of Sonoma. Here we will explore a lavish contemporary home with bold lines and a very special relationship to the rich green countryside. This is a home with lots of raw timber, natural textures, and rough concrete on show. So if you have yet to be converted to the raw industrial look, this project might just change your mind.
The home comes to us courtesy of photographer Antonio Chaves, and we have a plethora of images for you to pore over! So after we've finished the tour, keep scrolling to see more…
The home is structured as one main volume that slopes on one side so it reaches almost to double height. The angled line of the roof really orientates the attention towards the stunning natural view. The colour palette has been wisely chosen within the colours of nature, so we have lots of earthy browns, rustic reds and soft greys on show.
The outdoor pool is designed with a disappearing edge and fits squarely into the category of an infinity edge pool, also known as a vanishing edge pool. This kind of pool creates the impression of water without boundaries and really highlights the elevating quality of a steep hillside location. This is an excellent way to make the most of a sleeping sloping building site.
One of the best elements in this design is the combination of shapes. The deck is shaped as one deep curve and the gently scattered awnings accentuate this line. This all serves to balance the angular line of the roof. Note how the porthole-style circular window perfectly encapsulates this look. In all, this combination of shapes gives the home an organic feel that is well suited to the natural surroundings.
Of course, in a naturally luxurious home like this the connecting points between the indoor and outdoor living spaces are carefully considered. Here we have a good angle showing the sense of open flow between the two areas. This is largely due to the bi-folding doors that fit neatly into the walls. It is also important to consider the seamless effect of having both internal and outdoor floors at exactly the same level.
At the corner of the living room however, the power of the glass walls and bi-folding doors is most apparent. Large wooden beams provide lots of support and the home appears to have almost no walls at all. The loosely arranged wooden beams over the deck also add the earthy feel of the home.
Inside the living room, we have a good view of the contemporary store fireplace and the glass walls. The upper half of the room really captures our interest. It allows profuse amounts of light to enter the room and gives the interior a very elevated, inspiring quality.
We will finish our touch with a close-up view of some of the natural textures seen in the kitchen area. A raw timber beam has been carefully hewn and polished to show off its natural curves. The various layers of raw concrete have their own natural appeal. Finally, check out those small, softly shaped white tiles. They almost mimic the shape of natural stone.
