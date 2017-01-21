16 photos of your dream wooden home in the hills

Today we'll travel up the sunny coast of California and towards the stunning region of Sonoma. Here we will explore a lavish contemporary home with bold lines and a very special relationship to the rich green countryside. This is a home with lots of raw timber, natural textures, and rough concrete on show. So if you have yet to be converted to the raw industrial look, this project might just change your mind.

The home comes to us courtesy of photographer Antonio Chaves, and we have a plethora of images for you to pore over! So after we've finished the tour, keep scrolling to see more…