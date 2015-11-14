The Art Gallery House

This beautiful Hong Kong home presents an interesting dual function, acting not only as a comfortable, stylish dwelling for its owners, but for their extensive and engaging collection of art as well! Designed by Italian interior architects, Stefano Tordiglione Design, the home exudes a confident eclecticism, with the pieces on show ranging from sculpture to illustration, paintings and photography.

From the street the home beams out onto the surrounding city in a bright orange hue, with the sheen of its black roof, fencing and front door producing a striking colour contrast. Upon entrance we're immediately greeted by a weird and wonderful collection of artwork, from the bulbous, humanoid sculpture standing sentinel in the living room to the vibrant, contemporary painting watching over the bed.

Furnishings throughout have been kept simple and, at times, quite rustic, with comfortable, vintage pieces adding character to the house without overwhelming its artistic atmosphere. The effect is one of a homely, private art gallery in which visitors and guests can gain a rare glimpse into this exciting and diverse collection.

Take a tour below and see for yourself!