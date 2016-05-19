The African-inspired home

The city of London has long retained its own unique, architectural and design persona, with the centuries having shaped its winding streets and classic facades. Within the confines of one small London apartment however, the creatives at Studio [D] Tale have designed a home that evokes all the colour and artistry of tropical Africa!

Traditional decorative objects with an African feel have been combined with vintage and contemporary furnishings for a sense of vibrant eclecticism, with striking colours and patterns included throughout the home to brighten and invigorate each room.

The living room and kitchen have been designed with the classic combination of white walls and wooden flooring, then dressed up with African-style decorative elements, from colourful furnishings to traditional objects and artefacts. The bathroom is open and airy, with the sleek lines and finishes of its modern decor contrasting against vintage furnishings and bright tones. For the bedroom, the designers chose to create a softer space, with a light, flowing mosquito net draped across the comfortable bed, subtly subduing the vibrant colours of the bedspread and pillow cases.

The crowning jewel of the apartment, however, is a brilliantly decorated balcony, which juts out from the side of the home in colourful, patterned eclecticism. The balcony presents the perfect space for small gatherings of close friends, with its surroundings sure to inspire lively interaction!