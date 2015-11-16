The Charming Mediterranean Home

This beautiful home is located in the Spanish city of Barcelona and presents a stylish abode in which to enjoy the sights, sounds and vibrancy of this amazing metropolis. Designed by the city's own Egue Y Seta, the apartment appears relaxing and inviting, with its open living plan and generous influx of natural light creating the perfect environs within which to indulge in Barcelona's brilliant, Mediterranean climate, magnificent tapas and festive lifestyle.

An expansive living area incorporating a kitchen and dining setting presents an alluring introduction to the home, with comfortable, contemporary furnishings, contrasting finishes and lively patterns infusing the space with its own unique character. A master bedroom with ensuite has been included, with each room dressed in the dark tones of blue and brown, evoking a slightly more masculine air than the living spaces, while still appearing comfortable and relaxing.

Multiple sets of French doors provide access to an array of small balcony spaces and a gorgeous view of the bustling city beyond the apartments walls, while a larger bathroom glowing in pristine white and a cosy guest bedroom stand ready to accommodate a budding family or regular visitors.

Take a tour below and daydream about taking up residence in the vibrancy of the Catalan capital, nestled in the modern luxury of this stylish, Spanish apartment.