The Charming Mediterranean Home

This beautiful home is located in the Spanish city of Barcelona and presents a stylish abode in which to enjoy the sights, sounds and vibrancy of this amazing metropolis. Designed by the city's own Egue Y Seta, the apartment appears relaxing and inviting, with its open living plan and generous influx of natural light creating the perfect environs within which to indulge in Barcelona's brilliant, Mediterranean climate, magnificent tapas and festive lifestyle.
An expansive living area incorporating a kitchen and dining setting presents an alluring introduction to the home, with comfortable, contemporary furnishings, contrasting finishes and lively patterns infusing the space with its own unique character. A master bedroom with ensuite has been included, with each room dressed in the dark tones of blue and brown, evoking a slightly more masculine air than the living spaces, while still appearing comfortable and relaxing.
Multiple sets of French doors provide access to an array of small balcony spaces and a gorgeous view of the bustling city beyond the apartments walls, while a larger bathroom glowing in pristine white and a cosy guest bedroom stand ready to accommodate a budding family or regular visitors.
Take a tour below and daydream about taking up residence in the vibrancy of the Catalan capital, nestled in the modern luxury of this stylish, Spanish apartment.
The living area of this beautiful home rests in casual, modern style, with the streaming lines of its white ceiling providing a sense of expanse and elongation right from the outset. The dazzling white is offset by the grey tones of polished, wooden floorboards and the warmer red of exposed brick, which add a rustic and industrial edge to the living areas.
The furnishings are contemporary and comfortable, and splashes of blue and green have been incorporated throughout the decor to promote a lively sense of colour. The entire expanse is warmed and refreshed by an influx of sunlight flowing through three large sets of French doors, which invigorate the home with calm energy and circulating air.
The living, kitchen and dining areas have been combined for ease of movement and functionality. Contemporary furnishings decorate each space, with the sleek black of the dining chairs and bench tops seen here adding a modern edge to the wooden finishes of the dining table and kitchen island.
Ornate, hanging lamps add another stylistic element to the room, and provide after hours illumination in the absence of the soft, Spanish sunshine. Gazing downward we can see that a novel pattern of geometric tiles has been laid to delineate the kitchen from the dining and living areas. The tiles provide a sense of contrast within the space, while their colours loosely align with the grey tones of the hardwood flooring beyond.
A close-up of the kitchen reveals the popular use of patterns within the home, with decorative tiles in brown, grey and black spicing up the cooking area. These provide a happy contrast to the colour-blocked finishes of the black bench tops, woodgrain storage and stainless steel appliances.
The tall, contemporary stool seen here is in keeping with the style of the black dining chairs, adding continuity to the space through the choice of furnishings. An array of plants and fresh ingredients have been included throughout, inviting the occupants to take full advantage of this functional area.
The primary bathroom within the home gleams in pristine white, with only the silver of the fittings and mirrors and the pale tones of blue, green and grey in the tiles contrasting within the decor. The shower unit is luxuriously expansive, presenting ample space for bathing, while the wooden stool and potted succulent contribute a homely feel to the room.
The entire space appears light, modern and airy, with the large mirror providing visual expansion and the white of the decor presenting a pristine finish.
The master bedroom is a strong space, with the lofty, white lines of the ceiling creating an expansive atmosphere in which to house a large bed and plenty of furniture. Pale wood has been used to construct the furnishings, with generous storage included in the chest of drawers and bed frame. Twin, wooden hanging lamps add a inventive touch to the room and help to illuminate the subtle sheen of the wallpaper decorating the space behind the bed.
Through another set of French doors lies a private balcony, extending the comfortable luxury of this bedroom into the street beyond.
Adjacent to the master bedroom is an en suite bathroom, which rests in a darker, more masculine style relative to the pristine white of its predecessor. Deep wooden tones line the floor and flow up through the room to the back of the shower unit, eventually constructing a large shelving space to accommodate storage and decoration.
A simple, contemporary sink unit augments the space, with the delicate, seemingly precarious balance of the sink adding a soft element to the masculinity of the dark decor.
The guest bedroom of the home emulates the style of its master, with white walls, gleaming wallpaper and wooden finishes and furnishings characterising the space. The bed appears comfortable and inviting and has been dressed in the dark blue tones of its larger counterpart in the master bedroom. Soft light filters through the windows, bouncing about the white interior of the room and invigorating its cosy, relaxing atmosphere.
