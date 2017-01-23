A modern Japanese home built for the simple life

It's extremely rare to find yourself with the perfect plot of land if you're building a new home in an urban area. The neighbouring homes may run right to the edge of your property, the side with the best view may not receive the best light, or the sunlight might be struggling to reach the garden area… perhaps you don't even have space for a garden or a garage at all.

But fear not! Today we have a Japanese urban home that shows how most of these common issues can be avoided. Japanese home builders Kotori have created a small wooden dwelling with a U-shaped design and very special heart. Let's take a look inside…