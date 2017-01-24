10 dreamy and elegant homes built on a hillside

Few natural features can really define a home like a hillside location. That awkward—and exciting—slope can be used to create multiple levels and a sort of cascading design. But it also raises the possibility of creating soaring columns and a home that rests on a platform. Either way, hillside homes usually require a significant investment.

In aesthetic terms, few styles of homes can really compete with the elevating, free feeling of a magnificent hillside home. To see what we're talking about, come check out 10 of the most beautiful hillside homes we've seen. Some of them will make you drool!