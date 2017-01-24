Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 dreamy and elegant homes built on a hillside

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern houses Wood Black
Loading admin actions …

Few natural features can really define a home like a hillside location. That awkward—and exciting—slope can be used to create multiple levels and a sort of cascading design. But it also raises the possibility of creating soaring columns and a home that rests on a platform. Either way, hillside homes usually require a significant investment.

In aesthetic terms, few styles of homes can really compete with the elevating, free feeling of a magnificent hillside home. To see what we're talking about, come check out 10 of the most beautiful hillside homes we've seen. Some of them will make you drool!

1. A home beneath the surface of the earth

Fishing Lodge, Bulgaria, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style houses
Simon Gill Architects

Fishing Lodge, Bulgaria

Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

British architects Simon Gill have created this hillside home with a subterranean living space. It has a sprawling complex of rooms all hidden beneath the surface of this flat green lawn. The best thing about this design is that it doesn't block the views. Let's have at it from the garden…

From a different perspective

Fishing Lodge, Bulgaria, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style houses
Simon Gill Architects

Fishing Lodge, Bulgaria

Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

That white structure in the middle of this garden forms the walls of a little internal courtyard. It's quite an incredible design and one we definitely haven't seen before.

2. A parallelogram-shaped home

Bienenhus - Ferienhaus in Vorarlberg, Yonder – Architektur und Design Yonder – Architektur und Design Modern houses
Yonder – Architektur und Design

Yonder – Architektur und Design
Yonder – Architektur und Design
Yonder – Architektur und Design

We all need flat floors to walk on, but that doesn't mean the exterior needs to be straightforward. This contemporary hillside home has wooden paneling that accentuates the slope of the land and helps create quite a cool looking home shaped like a parallelogram.

3. A bright, contemporary hillside residence

Modernes Traumhaus mit 1a-Aussicht, GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT Modern houses
GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT

GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT
GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT
GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT

Hillside homes have a classic, elevating and airy ambience. That has been styled up in this home by the use of large glass walls. It's interesting to see how well these work when combined with an industrial style thick concrete roof and supporting structure.

4. A luxurious rustic hillside home

Casa da Serra, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Country style houses Wood effect
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

The natural elements of light and sky are a big part of these homes, so it makes sense that natural wood and stone work well with the look. This home also has a sloping ceiling that really directs your attention outwards towards the best views.

5. A glass-walled home with riverside views

Camp Hammer, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Uptic Studios

Camp Hammer

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

If you have a lovely riverside location, it makes sense to build the walls with glass. In this riverside home the natural surroundings form a very important part of the internal aesthetic of the home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. A hillside home to make you feel like flying

Casa da piscina - Sonoma Coast, California, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

There are few if any barriers between this Californian home and its spectacular views. The walls are constructed with bi-folding doors that fold all the way into the walls and open the home up like this. We love the dynamic slope of the ceiling beams on the terrace here.

7. The height of hillside luxury

Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern houses Building,Plant community,Plant,Tree,Window,Urban design,Natural landscape,House,Shrub,Residential area
Original Vision

Villa Amanzi

Original Vision
Original Vision
Original Vision

This hillside, or rather, cliffside home by Hong Kong architects Original Design, is located in Phuket, Thailand. It is clearly spectacular on many levels and shows the possibilities for multilevel living. 

8. A simple outlook

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern houses Wood Black
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

Sometimes the simplest things are the best. This contemporary wooden cabin has a simple, single volume built on some wooden pylons that form the underside of a wooden deck.

9. Multiple levels

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura Samy & Ricky Arquitetura Modern houses
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

One of the main aesthetic challenges with a hillside home is that great height of the walls can be a little overwhelming and visually heavy. But here we can see how a big variety of shapes and volumes can be used to avoid this problem.

10. A curved roof

Umbau EFH Geisterweg, Luzern, LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG

LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG
LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG
LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG

The beautiful curved roof in this hillside home shows that you don't need a fancy location to do something different. This design also helps make the home feel like a natural part of the landscape.

For a better look at number nine, take a photo tour here…  The dreamy hillside home for a happy family.

A simple and open home built for happiness
Which of these is your dream hillside home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks