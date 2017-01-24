10 dreamy and elegant homes built on a hillside

Few natural features can really define a home like a hillside location. That awkward—and exciting—slope can be used to create multiple levels and a sort of cascading design. But it also raises the possibility of creating soaring columns and a home that rests on a platform. Either way, hillside homes usually require a significant investment.
In aesthetic terms, few styles of homes can really compete with the elevating, free feeling of a magnificent hillside home. To see what we're talking about, come check out 10 of the most beautiful hillside homes we've seen. Some of them will make you drool!
British architects Simon Gill have created this hillside home with a subterranean living space. It has a sprawling complex of rooms all hidden beneath the surface of this flat green lawn. The best thing about this design is that it doesn't block the views. Let's have at it from the garden…
That white structure in the middle of this garden forms the walls of a little internal courtyard. It's quite an incredible design and one we definitely haven't seen before.
We all need flat floors to walk on, but that doesn't mean the exterior needs to be straightforward. This contemporary hillside home has wooden paneling that accentuates the slope of the land and helps create quite a cool looking home shaped like a parallelogram.
Hillside homes have a classic, elevating and airy ambience. That has been styled up in this home by the use of large glass walls. It's interesting to see how well these work when combined with an industrial style thick concrete roof and supporting structure.
The natural elements of light and sky are a big part of these homes, so it makes sense that natural wood and stone work well with the look. This home also has a sloping ceiling that really directs your attention outwards towards the best views.
If you have a lovely riverside location, it makes sense to build the walls with glass. In this riverside home the natural surroundings form a very important part of the internal aesthetic of the home.
There are few if any barriers between this Californian home and its spectacular views. The walls are constructed with bi-folding doors that fold all the way into the walls and open the home up like this. We love the dynamic slope of the ceiling beams on the terrace here.
This hillside, or rather, cliffside home by Hong Kong architects Original Design, is located in Phuket, Thailand. It is clearly spectacular on many levels and shows the possibilities for multilevel living.
Sometimes the simplest things are the best. This contemporary wooden cabin has a simple, single volume built on some wooden pylons that form the underside of a wooden deck.
One of the main aesthetic challenges with a hillside home is that great height of the walls can be a little overwhelming and visually heavy. But here we can see how a big variety of shapes and volumes can be used to avoid this problem.
The beautiful curved roof in this hillside home shows that you don't need a fancy location to do something different. This design also helps make the home feel like a natural part of the landscape.
