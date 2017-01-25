CNY special: 10 budget ways to brighten your home with red

The Year of the Rooster is on its way and red is once again the colour of the moment! So after you've done the traditional clean of your home and decorated it with red paper lanterns and such, what next? Well, chances are that as a keen home decorator, you want to make some changes that are a little bit more permanent too. After all, red is the colour of good luck and brings a huge amount of energy to the home.

But, as with all good things, it pays to be smart about using such a powerful colour. So we have collected 9 gorgeous home interior ideas to help you decorate with red. Of course, most of us want to watch our budgets, so we have included plenty of budget-friendly options too!