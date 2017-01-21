Your browser is out-of-date.

9 decorating tricks which don't cost the earth

homify Modern garden
Decorating on a budget can be a tricky and challenging task. Not only will you have to make some concessions regarding your desired furniture, fixtures and fittings, but you’ll need a little creativity to ensure your design feels unified and chic. However hard this may sound, it’s certainly not impossible!

With the right frame of mind, some ingenuity and perseverance, budget decorating is simple and easy to achieve. Are you ready to begin? Give your home a new lease on life without breaking the bank by reading our top 9 tips below!

1. Material sense

Villa Genève, Peter Kammermann Décorateur Peter Kammermann Décorateur Industrial style bedroom
Peter Kammermann Décorateur

Peter Kammermann Décorateur
Peter Kammermann Décorateur
Peter Kammermann Décorateur

Hanging rugs, fabric or interesting tapestries on your wall will improve the overall ambience within the space, while ensuring you don’t spend a huge amount of money in the process.

2. Invest in stylish soap dispensers

It's All Wet Sensearchitects Limited Modern bathroom Stone Beige
Sensearchitects Limited

It's All Wet

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Instead of your soap being displayed in its store bought container, why not add the liquid to a stylish and sophisticated container?

3. Refurbish old furniture

Farmhouse Conversion, Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus Eclectic style living room
Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus

Farmhouse Conversion

Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus
Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus
Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus

Do you have an old piece of furniture you no longer like the look of, or perhaps one that needs a little update? Get creative and give it a fresh coat of paint or a refurbishment that will offer it a new lease on life.

4. Get creative with your lighting

Wedding Styling , A Stylish Existence A Stylish Existence Industrial style walls & floors
A Stylish Existence

Wedding Styling

A Stylish Existence
A Stylish Existence
A Stylish Existence

Fairy lights are inexpensive and can look surprisingly stylish when employed correctly. Additionally, consider additional items such as freestanding lamps, candles and lanterns.

5. Go vintage

TALL FLOOR LIGHT 'FREE AS A BIRD' it's a light Industrial style living room
it&#39;s a light

TALL FLOOR LIGHT 'FREE AS A BIRD'

it's a light
it&#39;s a light
it's a light

Designers know the benefits of second hand items, and now you do too! Vintage items are unique and inexpensive, adding character and charm to your room without breaking the bank.

6. Paint a feature wall

Mondrian Pixers Minimalist dining room Multicolored
Pixers

Mondrian

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

A tin of paint certainly isn’t going to cost the earth, and painting a feature wall will instantly transform your space. Go for something a little different and opt for a bright Mondrian-inspired setup like the example above!

7. Buy a new bedspread

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A fresh set of bed linen is wonderful for implementing a sense of cleanliness and revitalised energy within your bedroom. Invest in a higher thread count for maximum luxury, but also a hard-wearing and enduring fabric.

8. Update your courtyard

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

Your courtyard or terrace is the perfect place to entertain friends or rest on a hot and sunny day. Employ some DIYed furniture, and get gardening to create a welcoming and enjoyable experience.

9. DIY your home with a gallery wall

Bloominville Storage Unit House Envy Scandinavian style living room
House Envy

Bloominville Storage Unit

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

A gallery or salon style wall is perfectly chic and wonderfully eye-catching. Print some of your photos, choose some vintage frames and voilà, your home will shine with a unique style and sophistication.

Do you have any other tricks for our homify community? Add your tips below!

