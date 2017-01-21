9 decorating tricks which don't cost the earth

Decorating on a budget can be a tricky and challenging task. Not only will you have to make some concessions regarding your desired furniture, fixtures and fittings, but you’ll need a little creativity to ensure your design feels unified and chic. However hard this may sound, it’s certainly not impossible!
With the right frame of mind, some ingenuity and perseverance, budget decorating is simple and easy to achieve. Are you ready to begin? Give your home a new lease on life without breaking the bank by reading our top 9 tips below!
Hanging rugs, fabric or interesting tapestries on your wall will improve the overall ambience within the space, while ensuring you don’t spend a huge amount of money in the process.
Instead of your soap being displayed in its store bought container, why not add the liquid to a stylish and sophisticated container?
Do you have an old piece of furniture you no longer like the look of, or perhaps one that needs a little update? Get creative and give it a fresh coat of paint or a refurbishment that will offer it a new lease on life.
Fairy lights are inexpensive and can look surprisingly stylish when employed correctly. Additionally, consider additional items such as freestanding lamps, candles and lanterns.
Designers know the benefits of second hand items, and now you do too! Vintage items are unique and inexpensive, adding character and charm to your room without breaking the bank.
A tin of paint certainly isn’t going to cost the earth, and painting a feature wall will instantly transform your space. Go for something a little different and opt for a bright Mondrian-inspired setup like the example above!
A fresh set of bed linen is wonderful for implementing a sense of cleanliness and revitalised energy within your bedroom. Invest in a higher thread count for maximum luxury, but also a hard-wearing and enduring fabric.
Your courtyard or terrace is the perfect place to entertain friends or rest on a hot and sunny day. Employ some DIYed furniture, and get gardening to create a welcoming and enjoyable experience.
A gallery or salon style wall is perfectly chic and wonderfully eye-catching. Print some of your photos, choose some vintage frames and voilà, your home will shine with a unique style and sophistication.
Want more decorating tips and tricks? If you’d like to keep reading, we recommend: 15 easy (and cheap) ways to transform your home with paint