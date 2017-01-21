9 decorating tricks which don't cost the earth

Decorating on a budget can be a tricky and challenging task. Not only will you have to make some concessions regarding your desired furniture, fixtures and fittings, but you’ll need a little creativity to ensure your design feels unified and chic. However hard this may sound, it’s certainly not impossible!

With the right frame of mind, some ingenuity and perseverance, budget decorating is simple and easy to achieve. Are you ready to begin? Give your home a new lease on life without breaking the bank by reading our top 9 tips below!