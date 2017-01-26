10 hot feng shui tips for the Year of the Rooster

Cock-a-doodle-doo! Welcome to 2017 folks, it’s the year of the rooster. Coming around every 12 years, 2017 is slated to be a rather unfortunate period of time for fellow Roosters. According to Chinese astrology, the year of one's birth sign is the unluckiest in the 12-year cycle. But fear not, Roosters (and other animals), there are plenty of design tricks and tips that can ensure your home is a welcoming, warm and restful place to live and relax.
2017 is the year of the fire rooster, which evokes feelings of trustworthiness, responsibility and timekeeping. Our 10 fresh feng shui tips below will help you exude these positive traits, while reducing any negative effects. To learn more, read on below and give your home an overhaul this new year.
It’s a new year, time to get rid of items that are weighing you down, and embrace a more minimalist existence. This doesn’t mean you need to throw away everything, just pick pieces of clothing, furniture or accessories that don’t have a place within your home.
Tip: instead of throwing them away, donate to your local charity shop for extra karma points in 2017.
The placement of your furniture can really change the outlook and ambience within your room. Focus on adding furniture to the east, south and southeast directions within your space, as this will promote a positive energy and aura.
A new year offers a fresh start, and getting creative with your décor can really impart a renewed vibe and assist in providing a positive domestic atmosphere. Be careful with the placement of your mirrors, ensuring they don’t point directly at seating as this can draw energy away from the individuals using the space.
Art works particularly well in a feng shui residence, and you should implement the style and design of the items based on your desired ambience. For a relaxed and calming aesthetic, opt for scenes that evoke a peaceful aura, such as serene oceans or calm seas, while a more confident vibe can be achieved with dramatic photography, as long as it doesn’t evoke stressful feelings.
This year (The Year of the Fire Rooster), lucky colours include fiery hues such as red, pink, purple, lilac and burgundy. Stick to shades from these colour families and you will fill your home with a confident and determined energy.
Fruit trees are going to work well in your house this year, along with flowers in the bright colours mentioned above.
If you want some assistance in designing your home, chat to a professional and get a little expert advice!
As always, clutter is disastrous to the overall ambience and aesthetic within a house. This year you should give your home a complete overhaul and minimise any unnecessary clutter and mess.
Fresh air is excellent for flushing out negative energy and ensuring your home’s interior is revitalised and inviting. Keep windows and doors open when possible, while bathroom doors should be kept shut.
The Year of the Rooster is all about being bold, determined and fiery. Impart bold hues and considered decorations that will infuse a sense of character, confidence and conviction.
Fiery accessories (like this wood oven) are perfect for this year’s specific attributes. Have you been looking at purchasing something special for your home? Go ahead and spoil yourself, adding these accessories to infuse a positive environment and mood.
