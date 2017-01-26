10 hot feng shui tips for the Year of the Rooster

Cock-a-doodle-doo! Welcome to 2017 folks, it’s the year of the rooster. Coming around every 12 years, 2017 is slated to be a rather unfortunate period of time for fellow Roosters. According to Chinese astrology, the year of one's birth sign is the unluckiest in the 12-year cycle. But fear not, Roosters (and other animals), there are plenty of design tricks and tips that can ensure your home is a welcoming, warm and restful place to live and relax.

2017 is the year of the fire rooster, which evokes feelings of trustworthiness, responsibility and timekeeping. Our 10 fresh feng shui tips below will help you exude these positive traits, while reducing any negative effects. To learn more, read on below and give your home an overhaul this new year.