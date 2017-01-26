Your browser is out-of-date.

10 hot feng shui tips for the Year of the Rooster

press profile homify
Discovery Primea | Manila, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern living room
Cock-a-doodle-doo! Welcome to 2017 folks, it’s the year of the rooster. Coming around every 12 years, 2017 is slated to be a rather unfortunate period of time for fellow Roosters. According to Chinese astrology, the year of one's birth sign is the unluckiest in the 12-year cycle. But fear not, Roosters (and other animals), there are plenty of design tricks and tips that can ensure your home is a welcoming, warm and restful place to live and relax.

2017 is the year of the fire rooster, which evokes feelings of trustworthiness, responsibility and timekeeping. Our 10 fresh feng shui tips below will help you exude these positive traits, while reducing any negative effects. To learn more, read on below and give your home an overhaul this new year.

1. Out with the old and in with the new!

Marylebone, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern style bedroom
LEIVARS

Marylebone

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

It’s a new year, time to get rid of items that are weighing you down, and embrace a more minimalist existence. This doesn’t mean you need to throw away everything, just pick pieces of clothing, furniture or accessories that don’t have a place within your home.

Tip: instead of throwing them away, donate to your local charity shop for extra karma points in 2017.

2. Focus on the placement of your furniture

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

The placement of your furniture can really change the outlook and ambience within your room. Focus on adding furniture to the east, south and southeast directions within your space, as this will promote a positive energy and aura.

3. Get creative with your décor

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

A new year offers a fresh start, and getting creative with your décor can really impart a renewed vibe and assist in providing a positive domestic atmosphere. Be careful with the placement of your mirrors, ensuring they don’t point directly at seating as this can draw energy away from the individuals using the space.

4. Embrace artworks

Bloominville Storage Unit House Envy Scandinavian style living room
House Envy

Bloominville Storage Unit

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

Art works particularly well in a feng shui residence, and you should implement the style and design of the items based on your desired ambience. For a relaxed and calming aesthetic, opt for scenes that evoke a peaceful aura, such as serene oceans or calm seas, while a more confident vibe can be achieved with dramatic photography, as long as it doesn’t evoke stressful feelings.

5. Your lucky colours

Kitchen Roselind Wilson Design Built-in kitchens red kitchen,kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen island
Roselind Wilson Design

Kitchen

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

This year (The Year of the Fire Rooster), lucky colours include fiery hues such as red, pink, purple, lilac and burgundy. Stick to shades from these colour families and you will fill your home with a confident and determined energy.

6. Fruit trees and flower blooms

Discovery Bay Flat, HK, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Modern living room Property,Bookcase,Shelf,Cabinetry,Houseplant,Flowerpot,Wood,Building,Couch,Lighting
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.

Discovery Bay Flat, HK

atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.

Fruit trees are going to work well in your house this year, along with flowers in the bright colours mentioned above.

If you want some assistance in designing your home, chat to a professional and get a little expert advice!

7. Minimise clutter

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern living room
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

As always, clutter is disastrous to the overall ambience and aesthetic within a house. This year you should give your home a complete overhaul and minimise any unnecessary clutter and mess.

8. Fresh air and ventilation

Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern living room
Original Vision

Villa Amanzi

Original Vision
Original Vision
Original Vision

Fresh air is excellent for flushing out negative energy and ensuring your home’s interior is revitalised and inviting. Keep windows and doors open when possible, while bathroom doors should be kept shut.

9. Be determined with bold hues and considered decorations

Discovery Primea | Manila, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern living room Picture frame,Furniture,Property,Couch,Table,Comfort,Interior design,Wood,Lighting,studio couch
Nelson W Design

Discovery Primea | Manila

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

The Year of the Rooster is all about being bold, determined and fiery. Impart bold hues and considered decorations that will infuse a sense of character, confidence and conviction.

10. Impart fiery objects to boost your home’s aesthetic

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Fiery accessories (like this wood oven) are perfect for this year’s specific attributes. Have you been looking at purchasing something special for your home? Go ahead and spoil yourself, adding these accessories to infuse a positive environment and mood.

Want more feng shui design advice? Check out: 9 feng shui tricks to keep your home happy in 2017

A crumbling cottage becomes the perfect modern home
How do you plan to celebrate the Year of the Rooster? 

